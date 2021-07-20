Yorkshire U18s to tackle Scotland U18s in 'The Hundred' clash at Scarborough College

Yorkshire U18 girls warm up for the match

Never has the buzz around women’s cricket been greater, and following the big launch of the first ever The Hundred competition on July 21, Yorkshire U18 girls will be taking on the Scotland U18 girls at Scarborough College in a match with the same format.

Postponed last year because of the pandemic, the new 100-ball tournament for men and women will begin on 21 July with a women’s fixture between the Oval Invincibles and Manchester Originals.

The historic decision to start the tournament with a women’s match is a first for a major UK sporting event. Men and women will be competing side by side throughout the tournament, with the women setting a statement by playing the first game.

The U18s team representing Yorkshire will be staying at Scarborough College along with the Scotland team for three days from July 20-22, playing matches in a variety of formats.

Yorkshire U18s manager, Katie Stewart is looking forward to the event.

She said: “We are all very excited about playing Scotland using the fantastic facilities at Scarborough College.

"This will be an amazing experience for the girls on both sides. The timing is perfect, with the opening of the Hundred taking place while we are there. We will be watching the ceremony and opening game on TV, ready for our own match on Thursday. The rules are slightly different to anything we have known before, so we will need to get our heads around them!”