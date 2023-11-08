Scarborough CC junior cricket nets are starting on Tuesday November 14.

All age groups, from the Under-Nines to the Under-15s, are catered for during these winter nets sessions.

James Denton, of Scarborough Cricket Club, said: “We are happy to welcome back existing members and are always on the lookout for new players regardless of age or experience.

"The nets session are at the following times, the Under-Nines are at 5:30pm until 6:30pm followed by the Under-11s to the Under-15s at 6:30pm until 8:30pm.