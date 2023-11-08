Young cricketers invited to winter Scarborough Cricket Club nets
Scarborough Cricket Club have announced the commencement of their junior cricket training nets on Tuesday November 14.
All age groups, from the Under-Nines to the Under-15s, are catered for during these winter nets sessions.
James Denton, of Scarborough Cricket Club, said: “We are happy to welcome back existing members and are always on the lookout for new players regardless of age or experience.
"The nets session are at the following times, the Under-Nines are at 5:30pm until 6:30pm followed by the Under-11s to the Under-15s at 6:30pm until 8:30pm.
"The sessions are based at the Bramcote Sports Hall on Filey Road and all club coaches are ECB Level 2 qualified and safeguarding trained.”