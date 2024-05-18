Young midfielder Alfie Doherty extends Whitby Town contract
Doherty, who hails from Guisborough, has been a key part of Nathan Haslam's first team squad since arriving at the club following his release from Middlesbrough in August 2023.
The 20-year-old, who has made 48 appearances for the Seasiders, was a regular in the Pitching In Northern Premier League Premier Division throughout the 2023-24 season, and he also played his part in helping the club reach for the Emirates FA Cup First Round Proper for the first time in 20 years.
Doherty's first Seasiders goal came in last Monday night's WOODSmith Construction North Riding Senior Cup final 5-1 victory against Boro Rangers at the Riverside Stadium, and the midfielder's contribution to Town has not gone un-noticed by Whitby Town manager Nathan Haslam.