Whitby Town have confirmed that midfielder Alfie Doherty has agreed a new contract that will keep him at the Towbar Express Stadium.

Doherty, who hails from Guisborough, has been a key part of Nathan Haslam's first team squad since arriving at the club following his release from Middlesbrough in August 2023.

The 20-year-old, who has made 48 appearances for the Seasiders, was a regular in the Pitching In Northern Premier League Premier Division throughout the 2023-24 season, and he also played his part in helping the club reach for the Emirates FA Cup First Round Proper for the first time in 20 years.

