Youngster Will Lords it up at the Home of Cricket

Seventeen-year-old Will Hutchinson has described winning the National Village Cup at Lord’s with Flixton as a “once in a lifetime opportunity”.

The youngster hit a composed 48 to help Flixton recover from a shaky start and post 198-8 on their way to a 72-run win against Liphook & Ripsley at the Home of Cricket.

“It was unbelievable - a once in a lifetime opportunity,” said Hutchinson.

“To walk out at Lord’s with my friends and teammates was surreal.

“The situation suited me really, I’m not one to play the big shots, so I was quite happy just to rotate the strike and keep the scoreboard ticking over.

“We struggled early on as they had a good bowling attack and the ball was swinging a bit, but once the shine had come off, we battled back into it.”

Hutchinson then caught Liphook’s George Neave in the second innings en-route to the win.

“There were nerves when the ball flew up, but luckily it stuck,” he added.