Youngsters Charlie Colley and Rehaan Shyamsundar link up to earn dramatic tie for Flixton

Skipper Harry Walmsley hit 74 for Flixton in the tie.

The home sider were again missing a few regular players, however what was going to unfold in the day’s play was a great advertisement for grass-roots cricket.

Flixton skipper Harry Walmsley won the toss and elected to field on a pitch that was still a bit moist, and when they had the visitors on 22-3 the decision looked a great one.

Brandesburton battled hard, and a superb 99 from opener Jatin Khurana saw the visitors set a total of 203 all out, with the pick of the bowlers Lee Elvidge, while rising stars Colley, Shyamsundar and Calum Hatton bagged two wickets apiece.

The home team set off well but lost regular wickets at crucial times which as the day unfolded would end up making a great game of cricket towards the end.

Will Hutchinson with a solid 38 and Marley Ward 29 took the hosts to 103-5 with captain Walmsley unbeaten on 16 when he was joined by 13-year-old Shyamsundar. Between them they kept nibbling away at the opposing score, and when the captain departed after a stunning one-handed catch by keeper Tim Atkin on 74, the game seemingly was as good as over on 182-7 with three overs left.

Young Charlie Colley came in to join Shyamsundar and they pushed it around until we needed six off the last ball for a tie. Everyone stood quietly and watched as the last ball of the game disappeared over the rope for six runs off a very excited Colley celebrating his first six In senior cricket.

