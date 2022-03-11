Youngsters encouraged to join All Stars and Dynamos courses at Scarborough Cricket Club

The 2021 Dynamos show off their certificates at Scarborough Cricket Club

The hugely popular ECB-organised programmes will be held during May and June at the North Marine Road club on Tuesdays from 4.30pm to 5.30pm.

Dynamos Cricket provides boys and girls from eight to 11 years old with over six sessions of non-stop fun.

Each week there will be a focus on a different cricket skill to build their confidence and ability, before they take part in a 60-ball countdown cricket match.

All Stars Cricket provides boys and girls from five to eight years old with eight weeks of non-stop fun.

The activity and game based programme is suitable for all skill levels, providing your child with the foundations to begin a lifelong love of physical activity and cricket, while making friends in a safe and enjoyable environment.