Steve Janney shone with bat and ball as Brid 2nds beat Ebberston. Photo by TCF Photography

Seamer and Scalby are still locked in joint-top spot in the YPLN Beckett Division 1 table after home eight-wicket wins against Fylingdales and Sherburn respectively.

Liam Cousins’ superb five-wicket haul helped Scalby ease to an eight-wicket win at home to basement club Fylingdales.

Cousins’ 5-44 helped skittle Dales for 120 and the top four home batsmen sealed the win with 123-2 in 23.31 overs, Ben Luntley (32no) and Jeremy Hansen (30no) finishing off the job after openers Jon Barton (30) and Gregor Fraser (26) had laid the foundations.

Seamer won by the same margin at home to Sherburn.

Ganton batsman Will Bradley impressed again with 73 as his side defeated Scalby 2nds. Photo by Simon Dobson

The visitors were in deep trouble at 25-5, and only a brilliant sixth-wicket stand of 88 between George Wilson (52) and Jack Pickard (54) helped them post 155 all out, Caeleb Potter taking 3-13.

The in-form duo of Toby Jones (53no) and Gregg Chadwick (47no) put an unbroken 87 on for the third wicket to seal the win, after opener Archie Graham had struck 38.

Wykeham remain in third place just four points behind the top two, after earning a four-wicket win in a low-scoring game at home to lowly Flixton 2nds.

Malachi Harry and Peer Lisdba both took 3-16 as Flixton were skittled for just 84, Mukel Mahesh hitting 28no.

Batsman Josh Mainprize struck a half-century in Brid 2nds' win against Ebberston. Photo by TCF Photography

Harry Edwards then snapped up a spectacular 5-34, and a run-out, as Wykeham struggled in reply, racing to a winning 87-6 in 15.5 overs.

Staithes dug deep for a three-wicket success at home to Staxton.

An excellent second-wicket stand of 133 between Jack Pinder (75) and Dan Outhart (61) gave the visitors a solid start, but Staithes bowlers took the final eight wickets for 51 runs as Callum Horne snapped up 4-45 and Chris Morrison 3-40.

Ben Hogarth’s 37no saw the hosts to the win with five balls left, after earlier fine batting from Chris Morrison (44), Paul Theaker (31) and skipper Jeff Morrison, Ryan Hargreaves bagging 3-44 for Staxton.

Valley bowler Steven Bates claimed 6-27 in defeat at home to Bridlington 3rds. Photo by Simon Dobson

Bridlington 2nds held on for a 10-run triumph in a thrilling clash at Ebberston.

The visitors posted 213-6, mainly thanks to top work from opener Josh Mainprize (52), veteran Andy Leeson (42no), Steven Janney (32) and Greg Miller 32, Frankie Beal taking 3-70.

Jake Finnegan struck 50, opener Mike Eyre 29, George Hardie 27 and James Boyes 25 as the hosts pushed for the win but ultimately fell short on 203 all out in 40 overs thanks to Janney’s four-wicket haul to cap a great all-round display.

Will Bradley’s brilliant 73 helped second-placed Ganton ease to a 112-run Division 2 victory at home to Scalby 2nds.

Rob Bradley and Freddie Bradley struck 28 apiece as the hosts were all out for 225 in 43.3 overs, Adie Hollingsworth taking 4-53 and Tom Hendry 3-38.

Rob and Fred capped fine all-round displays with 3-37 and 2-10 respectively as Scalby sank to 113 all out, Tim Piper hitting 26.

Great Habton are in third, just two points behind Ganton, after their six-wicket success at home to second-from-bottom Grosmont despite Tom Benney’s brilliant 100 for the visitors.

Skipper Charlie Parker’s 41 offered support to Benney as the away side reached 203-8, Max Fraser taking 4-56 and Stu Watmore 3-40.

Despite Mark Aconley’s 42, Habton were reduced to 65-4, but an excellent undefeated fifth-wicket partnership of 140 between Josh Raines (65no) and Rob Featherstone (61no) took the hosts to a winning 207-4 in 35.3 overs.

Cayton skipper Joel Boyer’s magnificent 89 helped his side to a 107-run home win against Sewerby.

Simon Glave added 44 and fellow veteran Paul Pennock 34 as the hosts racked up 243-9, Calvin Roche taking 3-62.

Arnie Tindall struck a defiant 46 in reply and Mike Artley 26, but the visitors slumped to 136 all out, Corey Towell bagging 3-54.

Leaders Filey cruised to a six-wicket win at home to promotion rivals Thornton Dale and Cloughton eased to a 100-run victory at home to Seamer 2nds.

In-form opener Luke Dixon’s stunning 97 helped Flamborough earn a 115-run win at Settrington.

Harry Burton added an impressive 65 and Matthew Emmerson 37 as Boro posted 240-5, Callan Day then taking 3-7 as Setty were skittled for 125 despite Ben Corner’s plucky 35.

Forge Valley moved top of the Division 3 table despite their shock 26-run loss at basement team Scarborough Rugby Club, Mark Kelly taking a magnificent 7-36 for the victors.

Aron Calvert took 4-34 and Luke Calvert 3-19 as the hosts were in deep trouble at 60-6, but a superb undefeated 48 from number 7 Simon Norris helped Rugby Club to 152 all out, number 8 Mark Tennant adding 32 after skipper Brett Canham earlier hit 26.

Opener Liam Calvert then hit 45 as Valley looked in good shape at 75-1 and 101-4 but then Kelly's stunning 7-36 sent them crashing to 126 all out.

Wykeham 2nds lost top spot after their own surprise loss, as hosts relegation-battling Staxton 2nds hammered the title-chasers by 113 runs.

Openers Dan Thewlis and Kev Armstrong were on great form with 79 and 61 respectively for the home side, number three bat Dan Bulman adding a strong 58 as Staxton amassed an imposing 264-5.

Opener Frank Brewis hit 50 in reply but Wykeham lost wickets at regular intervals thanks to top bowling from Adam Hargreaves (3-34) and Leon Stafford (3-50) and were all out for 151.

Third-placed Staithes 2nds also slipped to a loss, by three wickets in a high-scoring contest at Glaisdale.

Jamie Baker hammered a brilliant 92 from only 53 balls for the visitors – including six sixes and 11 fours, opener Steve Sargent adding a considered 62 from 88 deliveries as they were dismissed for 243, Pete Stentiford scooping a stunning 6-47 to keep the hosts in contention.

Chris Spenceley than smashed an excellent 78, with skipper Alex Burtt adding 31 and Harry Jones 30 to keep the hosts in the hunt, then a crucial 46 from number 7 Sam Harland and 20no by Riley Watson saw them to a winning 244-7 with an over to spare, despite the best efforts of A Simpson (4-43).

Brompton 2nds won by six wickets at home to Ebberston 2nds.

Tony Hulme scooped 3-17 and skipper Phil Holden 3-25 as Ebberston were dismissed for 135, Jacob Warters hitting 42.

Holden then sealed the win with 55no, opener Ben Atkinson having struck 42.

Scarborough Hospital won by eight wickets at home to Snainton, denting the visitors’ promotion push.

Shahul Salim took 4-27, Salman Yahya 3-11 and Vitty Thomas 3-38 as Hospital skittled Snainton for just 83 in 22.4 overs, and Yahya’s 39 helped wrap up a quick win.

Dale Bower’s terrific 108 not out helped Brid 3rds move into second spot in Division 4 thanks to a convincing 140-run win at Forge Valley 2nds, who had started the day in top spot.

Bower smacked four sixes and 17 fours in his 89-ball stay at the crease as Brid made 202-9, Steven Lount hitting a solid 54 and Valley’s Steven Bates taking a brilliant 6-27 to keep his side in the game.

Valley then slumped to 62 all out, Jack Lee snapping up an excellent 4-19 and stalwart Carl Parkin 3-18, Steven Boyes hitting 27.

Valley’s defeat allowed Scarborough 2nds to take pole position with a five-wicket triumph at Scalby 3rds.

Edward Rouse took 4-24 and James Metcalf 3-37 as Scalby were dismissed for 137, Steve Shannon blasted 28 in only 12 balls.

Arnold Ndaba hit 35no and Indy Ellwood 34 as Scarborough won with 139-5 in 37.1 overs.

Seasoned campaigner Will Warwick rolled back the years with a stunning 5-15 as Ravenscar stayed in promotion contention with a nine-wicket success at home to 10-man Filey 2nds.

John Nelson also scooped 2-11 for the Ravens, Gerald Smith’s 25no wrapping up a rapid victory.

Wold Newton are also in the hunt for a promotion spot after a five-wicket win at Thornton Dale 2nds.

Andy Parsons top-scored with an excellent 66 for Dale, skipper Simon Boyes adding 52no and 26 each from John Kinghorn and Callum Walters as the home side made an impressive 218-5.

Opener Dave Southwell hammered a cracking 82 and Bradley Gregory 66 as Newton won with 219-5 in 6.1 overs, Walters taking 3-54.

Ravenscar 2nds won by two wickets in a thrilling match at Wykeham 3rds.

Skipper George Shannon struck a brilliant 83no and Oliver Trousdale 52no as Wykeham made 173-3.

Rhys Stansfield struck 51 and Rich Cooper 40 to take Ravenscar to the verge of victory, veteran bowler Jon Murrell’s 15no proving crucial as the visitors won it with two balls and two wickets to spare.