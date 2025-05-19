YPLN Beckett Divisions: Cam Anderson’s brilliant century opens Flixton 2nds’ account

Ravenscar batsman Livvy Miners impressed in the win at home to Scalby 3rds. Photo by Richard Ponter

Cam Anderson smashed an incredible nine sixes and 16 fours in an explosive 132 from just 83 deliveries as Flixton 2nds hammered visitors Fylingdales by 110 runs in YPLN Beckett Division 1 to earn their first victory of the season.

Jack Walmsley added 42 in a 117-run fourth-wicket stand as the hosts racked up 298-7 in 45 overs, Taylor Humble bagging 3-43.

In reply, Dales slumped to 39-4, and despite Tom Shrimpton’s 44 and Mark Estill’s 39 they were dismissed for 188, Walmsley taking 3-19.

Toby Jones sparkled with bat and ball as Seamer edged to a two-wicket win at home to Bridlington 2nds.

Sam Bull hits out for Ravenscar at home to Scalby. Photo by Richard Ponter

Jones snapped up an astounding 6-30 in 8.2 overs as Brid recovered from 90-7 to reach 176 all out, visiting skipper Andy Smith’s stunning 75 in 62 balls, including four sixes and nine fours, rescuing Brid.

Opener H Wood gave the hosts a solid start with 54, but Josh Harvey bagged 4-36 and Callum Battams 3-46 as Seamer slipped to 153-8, but Jones’ cracking 61 not out and Rory Skelton’s 12no saw them home with 178-8 in 34.4 overs.

Ethan Stones also made it to three figures with a brilliant 115no from 100 balls as Wykeham cruised to an 82-run win at home to Staithes.

Stones smashed two sixes and 15 fours in his ton, sharing an impressive 124-run stand for the fourth wicket with James Bryant, who struck a great 81, Malachi Harry hitting 35 and Peer Lisdba 27 as the hosts posted 294-7, Callum Stonehouse taking 3-32 and Jeff Morrison 3-80.

Scalby passing the ball Photo by Richard Ponter

Dan Belsham’s brilliant innings of 98 not out kept the visitors in contention, but they fell short on 212-7, Harry Amstell and Lisdba taking two wickets apiece.

Scalby suffered their first defeat of the season, losing by 45 runs at home to Ebberston, Jon Mason the all-round star for the victors.

Joe Dunnett led the way for the visitors with a forceful 71no from just 41 balls, including five sixes and four fours, with fine assistance from opener Mason (67), Eddie Swiers (56no) and George Hardie on the way to 251-5, Nathan Valentine taking 3-43.

Opener Gregor Fraser gave Scalby a fighting chance with a stunning 100 in 116 deliveries, with support from Brad Walker (30), skipper Lachlan Cooke (29) and Valentine (26no) but Mason’s 3-39 pegged them back to 206-8.

Livvy Miners batting Photos by Richard Ponter

Brompton worked hard for their 23-run triumph at Sherburn.

Opener Brooklyn Manyemba’s 89 guided the visitors to 195-9, with excellent bowling from Kyle Outhart (4-16).

Jordan Wharton kept Sherburn in the match with 59 but Arthur Aston (4-38) and Jim Boyes (3-12) tore through the hosts’ batting line-up to dismiss them for 172.

Mulgrave conceded their game at home to Staxton.

A Scalby bowler in action. Photo by Richard Ponter

Nisarq Shah was the star batsman for Ravenscar with a brilliant 101no in 76 deliveries, including 18 fours and a six, in a 78-run win in Division 4 at Thornton Dale 2nds.

Opener Ciaran Bartram added an excellent 86 as the Ravens racked up 279-5, and although Andy Parson struck a great 96no in 80 balls in reply for Dale they ended up short on 201-6.

Ravenscar 2nds batted first at home to Scalby 3rds, posting 165 all out, Daneli Boshoff hitting 48 and Livvy Miners 38, Reuben Elliott snapping up a superb 5-31 and Jake Wadlow 3-57.

Miners, Sam Bull and Antony White snapped up two wickets apiece as Scalby were dismissed for 120.

Josh Richardson snapped up a brilliant 6-36 as Bridlington 3rds won by 78 runs at Wold Newton.

Dale Bower hit a crucial 51no and Jack Lee 38 as Brid were all out for 207, Mark Dove bagging 4-40 and Mark Holtby 3-40.

In reply Richardson ripped through the Newton batting line-up, Kyle Orange top-scoring with 38 as the hosts were dismissed for 129,

Wykeham 3rds triumphed by 75 runs at home to Glaisdale 2nds.

The hosts slipped to 85-6, after skipper George Shannon (33) and Gary Owen (32) had started well, but former Scarborough CC first-team star Piet Rinke hammered an excellent 65no from only 40 balls, including 10 fours and two sixes, sharing an unbeaten seventh-wicket stand of 97 with son Billy Rinke (30no) helped them end up on 182-6.

Youngster Billy Rinke then snapped up a stunning four wickets for only four runs in three overs as Glaisdale collapsed from 78-1 to 107 all out, Owen Carson having hit 44.

On Sunday, Filey 2nds stormed to a 216-run success against Scarborough 2nds at North Marine Road.

Ellery Liley smashed an excellent 105no in 88 balls, Harry Pawson hitting 50 and Thomas Pinder 32 as the visitors racked up 276-7 in 40 overs, Charlie Wyatt taking 4-28. Pinder then scooped 3-12 and Alex Potter 3-18 as Scarborough crumbled to 60 all out.

Muhammad Hussnain Khalid was the all-round star as high-flying Filey powered to an 183-run Division 2 success at home to Sewerby.

Khalid’s 64 in just 34 deliveries, including fours sixes and five fours, helped the hosts to 263-9 from 45 overs, Tom Micklethwaite top-scoring with an excellent 74 and Harry Pinder adding 32.

Jamie Artley took 3-66 for Sewerby, who were then skittled for just 80 in 19.1 overs, Khalid taking 3-25 and William Skene 4-38, Tom McMeeken top-scoring with 29 in 13 balls.

Josh Campbell-Carter snapped up 4-45 and Stuart Watmore hit 52 as Great Habton won by four wickets at home to Cayton.

The visitors were all out for 179, Connor Webster top-scoring with 35.

Openers Watmore and Doug Bentley (35) gave Habton a solid start, and, despite Kieran Glave’s 3-53, then hosts Habton reached 180-5 in 36 overs.

Scalby 2nds hung on for a dramatic four-run win at Grosmont.

James Ledden hit an excellent 82 in Scalby 2nds’ 189 all out, Daniel Gregory chipping in with 30 in the face of some superb bowling from Chris Pickering (4-6 in 3.5 overs) and Kyle Boushall (3-40).

Tom Benney was in top form for the home side in reply with 56, William Parrish adding 45, but they slipped from 138-2 to 185 all out, the last wicket falling with five runs needed to win from two balls, Sam Jenkinson was the star bowler with an excellent 6-45.

Another thrilling finale saw Settrington edge to a one-wicket win at home to Seamer 2nds.

Darrol Lewis struck 52, Dave Graham 36 and Jamie Haxby 27 as Seamer slumped from 129-4 to 139 all out, Eddie Rounthwaite bagging an impressive 4-20 in 12 overs.

George Rounthwaite hit 32 in reply, but Settrington made hard work of their run-chase, sneaking to a win off the penultimate ball of their innings with the last two batsmen Matthew Midgley (16no) and Dylan Morgan (0no) at the crease.

Thornton Dale won by three wickets at Flamborough.

Jack Carradice-Clarkson led the way for Boro with 53no, Matt Emmerson adding 27 and Harry Burton 26 as they made 142-7.

Dale looked to be in trouble at 98-6 until Iain Farrow steered them to victory with an unbeaten 46, Lewis White having earlier hit 43.

Opener Mohammed Shabhir hammered a magnificent 132 in just 79 balls – including 10 sixes and 12 fours – as Wykeham 2nds carried on their stunning start to the Division 3 season with a 34-run victory at Staithes 2nds.

Teenager Harry Hutchinson also weighed in with 54 in 39 balls as the visitors were all out for 264 in 38 overs, A Simpson and Lucas Theaker both taking 3-38.

Ross Beadle hit 49, Gary Sivills 44 and Zak Tennant 33 for the hosts but they ended up short on 230 all out thanks to Josh Grover’s five-wicket haul and Hutchinson’s 4-46 to cap a great all-round show.

Brompton 2nds opened their account for the season with a 50-run success at home to Sherburn 2nds.

Daley Wharton took 3-18 and Lenny Gonsalves 3-27 as the hosts were dismissed for 166, skipper Phil Holden hitting 36.

Brompton’s Martin Willsher (3-15), Tony Hulme (3-30) and Aaron Fox (3-31) then had Sherburn all out for 116, Ben Pollard top-coring with 41.

Vernon Smith’s spectacular 6-39 helped Ebberston 2nds earn a six-wicket win at home to Forge Valley.

Number nine bat Jon Duffill top-scored with 38no as Valley were recovered from 74-7 to 141 all out.

Sam Hitchenor (38), R Bradley (38no) and Sam Megginson (25) helped Ebberston to a winning 142-4 in 31.5 overs.

Sam Webster struck a magnificent 100 not out and Lucas Simpson snapped up 5-45 as Glaisdale won by 88 runs at home to Snainton.

Scarborough Hospital had a four-wicket win at Scarborough Rugby Club.

Libin Varghese took 3-3 as the hosts were 104 all out. Jake Lyon (3-19) tried his best to steer the hosts to victory but S Vayolipoyil (31) paved the way for Hospital to make a winning 108-6 from 28 overs.