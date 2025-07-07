All-rounder Ethon Stones struck a superb ton as Wykeham hammered Fylingdales. Photo by Simon Dobson

Mohammed Sabir smashed an astonishing 180 from just 83 balls and Aussie Ethon Stones a magnificent 122 in 91 deliveries as Division 1 title-chasers Wykeham powered to a massive 270-run home win against strugglers Fylingdales.

The big-hitting opener, who hammered nine sixes and 23 fours in his excellent innings reached 150 off 74 balls.

Sabir and Stones put on a superb 210 for the second wicket as the home side racked up a massive 445-3, Stones and Sam Owen (73no) sharing a brilliant third-wicket stand of 131.

In reply, Dales started brightly, Rob Tucker smashing a fierce 66 from 51 balls and Ben Noble a considered 42 from 87 deliveries, but a stunning spell of 6-17 by Peer Lisdba saw the visitors slump from 142-2 to 175 all out.

Forge Valley skipper Charlie Baldwin. Photo by Simon Dobson

Liam Cousins recorded outstanding figures of 5-9 and Paul Hesp a superb 4-18 as hosts title-chasers Scalby battled back from 123 all out to earn a 95-run win against rivals Brompton.

Dan Boyle took an excellent 4-17 and Jim Boyes an impressive 4-30 as Scalby struggled with the bat, Brad Walker top-scoring with 24. The visitors then collapsed to 28 all out in 14.5 overs thanks to Cousins and Hesp, keeping Scalby in joint-top spot.

Seamer are still locked on the same points as Scalby after they cruised to an seven-wicket home win against lowly Flixton 2nds.

Charlie Colley struck a defiant 59 and Thomas Gormley 27no as the visitors were dismissed for 148 thanks to accurate bowling from Matty Morris (3-12) and Caeleb Potter (3-31).

Sherburn opener Jordan Wharton steered his side to victory. Photo by Simon Dobson

In reply, openers Archie Graham (54) and Tom Greenwood (27) shared a stand of 61, and further knocks from Toby Jones (22no), Gregg Chadwick (22) and Harry Holden (20no) sealed the win.

Ebberston eased to a six-wicket success at home to Staithes.

Frankie Beal took 3-18, while James Boyes and Matthew Kings took two wickets each as Staithes were all out for 105 in 34.2 overs, Stu Pearson hitting 39.

Skipper Jordan Welford led by example with 40 and fellow opener Jon Mason 34 as Ebberston won with 106-4 in 24 overs, Callum Stonehouse taking 3-40.

George Worthy’s 4-19 helped Sherburn ease to a rapid 10-wicket victory at home to Staxton.

Although Staxton were reduced to 32-7 by Worthy, Kingsley Gray gave them brief hope with 24 but the visitors were dismissed for 67 in 25.4 overs, Kyle Outhart and Stuart Pickard taking a couple of wickets each.

Openers Jordan Wharton (38no) and Dean Foxton (21) steered Sherburn to 69-0 in just 14.3 overs

Filey remain top of Division 2 after strolling to a swift nine-wicket triumph at home to basement team Seamer 2nds.

William Skene snapped up a superb 6-15 as the visitors slumped to 81 all out in 30.4 overs, Nathan Vernon smashing 62 in just 46 balls to secure the win with 82-1 in just 11.3 overs.

Settrington all-rounder Eddie Rounthwaite was the hero as his side won by seven wickets at home to fellow relegation battlers Grosmont.

Rounthwaite scooped an outstanding 6-22 as Grosmont had a dramatic collapse from 110-3 to 117 all out, Arran Liddle hitting 33 and Charlie Parker 32.

The bowling star then hit 26, Andrew Taylor adding 35 to seal the win.

Ganton tightened their grip on second place with an eight-wicket victory at home to promotion rivals Thornton Dale.

James Richardson was the top Ganton bowler with an excellent 4-26 in 12 overs as Dale limped to 119-9, Tim Hunt hitting 38 and Ed Foto 28.

After 21 apiece from openers Jack Heslehurst and Robbie Milner, Rob Bradley (40no) and Isaac Hatton (29no) wrapped up the win with 120-2 in just 27 overs.

Veteran Mark Wells shone with bat and ball as Scalby 2nds boosted their promotion challenge with a 56-run at rivals Great Habton.

Wells top-scored with 35no in 28 balls, including four fours and a six, Tim Piper hitting 30 earlier on, as the visitors rallied from 111-8 to post 163-8, Tom Richardson snapping up a magnificent 5-31 and Stu Watmore 3-28.

The former Scarborough paceman then took 3-20 in 10 overs, Chris Malthouse 3-38, Tom Hendry 2-40 and Max Hesp 2-3 as Habton slumped from 88-5 to 107 all out, skipper Jordan Allanby’s 39 having earlier helped Habton recover from 19-4.

Cloughton batsman Sean Exley’s excellent 93 in 80 balls helped his side ease to an eight-wicket success at home to Cayton.

Exley smacked 11 fours and five sixes in his innings, Ben Rowe adding 47 and Liam Salt 31no to earn the win on 190-2, after Cayton posted 189-7 thanks to Paul Pennock’s terrific 74.

Flamborough eased to an eight-wicket derby win at home to Sewerby.

Mike Artley struck 51 and Pete Davies 36 as the visitors made 164-9, Harry Burton taking 3-30.

Andy Dixon’s composed 66no and Luke Dixon’s 37 sealed Boro's victory.

Relegation battlers Scarborough Rugby Club edged to a shock three-wicket at home to Division 3 title-chasers Wykeham 2nds in a low-scoring contest.

The visitors slumped from 47-3 to 81 all out thanks to the three-pronged home attack of Mark Kelly (3-11 in 5.3 overs), Mark Tennant (3-21 in 10 overs) and Simon Norris (3-23 in 10 overs),

The hosts were soon in trouble as well at 24-6, Reece Wright snapping up 3-18 and Josh Grover 3-17, but the bowling stars then came to the rescue with the bat as Tennant (24no), Kelly (12no) and Norris (15) steered them to 82-7 in 27.1 overs.

Despite an excellent 90no from opener Michael Kipling, promotion-chasing Snainton had to settle for a tie at Staxton 2nds.

Paul Russell struck 51, Joe Stearman 45 and Dan Thewlis 33 as the hosts made 173-6, Ben Norman taking 3-30.

Kipling looked to be steering Snainton to an exceedingly good win, but was left without much support as the visitors made exactly the same as Staxton, Stearman’s 3-38 playing a key role in earning the hosts a share of the spoils.

Jamie Thomson smacked a brilliant 113no and took three wickets but still ended up on the losing side as Sherburn 2nds were edged out by one wicket by 10-man hosts Scarborough Hospital.

Jordan Wharton added 45 as the visitors posted 224-6, Thomson smacking five sixes and 15 fours in his excellent ton.

Skipper Shine Suja struck 87 early on to give Hospital a good start, but they slipped to 189-8 only for final-wicket pair Harah Patel (26no) and Libin Varghese (16no) to seal a dramatic win.

Forge Valley remain in top spot after an 87-run win at Brompton 2nds.

Glaisdale powered to a 149-run success at home to Ebberston 2nds.

Pete Stentiford hammered a superb 82, Alex Burtt smacking 59, Joe Padmore 37, Chris Spenceley 36 and Jack Harland 25no as the hosts made 272-4,

Padmore capped an excellent all-round day with 4-5 in 5.2 overs as the visitors slumped to 123 all out.

Aaron Kaya’s brilliant spell of 6-30 helped Forge Valley 2nds boosted their Division 4 title hopes with a five-wicket win at home to lowly Scalby 3rds.

Kaya sent Scalby crashing to 85 all out, Alex Richards hitting 26 as Valley lost five wickets before they sealed the win.

A great all-round display helped Bridlington 3rds keep on the title track with a 142-run win at Thornton Dale 2nds.

Greg Miller struck a brilliant 84no in just 56 balls – including three sixes and nine fours – and fellow veteran Steve Lount 85 in 95 deliveries – including 11 fours and a six – as Brid racked up a a strong 277-5, Dale Bower adding a powerful 48no in an unbroken sixth-wicket stand of 118.

Luke Dixon’s spectacular 64 in just 29 balls – including three sixes and 10 fours - proved to be in vain as Dale were dismissed for 135 in 25.5 overs, Carl Parkin taking an excellent 5-32 and J Stockdale 3-36.

Wold Newton’s promotion hopes were dented by a two-wicket loss at Wykeham 3rds.

Dillon Rowland snapped up a superb 4-3 and Callum Malone an excellent 4-17 as Filey 2nds cruised to a 10-wicket win at Ravenscar 2nds.

Openers Lewis East (55no) and Zach Briggs (43no) sealed the win for the visitors.