Sam Edmundson hits a four for Bridlington 2nds in the home loss against Division 1 leaders Scalby. Photo by TCF Photography.

Scalby moved top of the YPLN Beckett Division 1 table with a 108-run win at relegation battlers Bridlington 2nds.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ben Luntley led the way for Scalby with 58 while skipper Lachlan Cooke smacked 54, opener Gregor Fraser 27 and Jeremy Hansen 26 as the visitors racked up 258-9.

Fraser then snapped up a stunning 5-34 and Paul Hesp 3-35 as Brid were skittled for 150, Sam Edmundson scoring a defiant 57.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Seamer’s shock loss at lowly Fylingdales, saw the home side move off the foot of the table.

Opener Ryan Baldry struck a crucial 60 in Staxton's four-run win against Ebberston. Photo by Simon Dobson

The visitors slumped to 112 all out in 41.2 overs thanks to top bowling from Taylor Humble (3-27) and Mark Estill (3-36), then Dales knocked them off in only 21.2 overs for the loss of just one wicket with some excellent work from opener Josh Parker (61no) and Joe Husband (44no) in an unbroken second-wicket stand of 106.

Wykeham moved up to second thanks to a 151-run victory at title rivals Brompton.

Veteran Ricky Nock led the way with a hard-earned 64, Will Ward smashing 45, Ben Crick 40, Peer Lidsba 38 and Harry Amstell 29 as the visitors made 259-7.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Young all-rounder Amstell then took an excellent 5-19 as Brompton slumped to 107 all out, Lisdba also showing his all-round talents with 3-35.

Forge Valley skipper Charlie Baldwin hammered a brilliant 74 in their 256-run defeat of Glaisdale. Photo by Simon Dobson

Sherburn earned a five-wicket success at home to Flixton 2nds.

Luca Ciocca-Marchant led the way for Flixton, the opener smacking a brilliant 73, he and Harrison Zakrzewski (32) sharing an opening stand of 92. Dan Virr hammered a powerful 64no in just 48 balls, including one six and eight fours, while Jack Walmsley blasted four sixes and a four in his 37 as Flixton posted 225-4.

George Wilson’s excellent 80no steered Sherburn to victory with assistance from Jamie Thomson (57 in 38 balls, including eight fours and two sixes).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Skipper Linden Gray was the all-round star as Staxton hung on for a thrilling four-run win at home to Ebberston.

Alex Glass struck 25 in Brompton's loss to Wykeham. Photo by Simon Dobson

Linden Gray was the leading batsman for the hosts with a sparking 93no in 123 balls, sharing a 92-run second-wicket stand with opener Ryan Baldry, whose 60 included four sixes and six fours.

Stalwart Chris Dove added 35 as Staxton posted 235-4.

The Staxton skipper then impressed with the ball, taking 4-26 as Ebberston fell agonisingly short of their target with 231 all out with one ball remaining, number 7 bat Joe Dunnett top-scoring with 55, George Hardie earlier smashing 51 in just 34 balls, including eight fours and two sixes.

Openers Ben Rowe and Sean Exley both smashed astounding centuries as Cloughton powered to a 188-run Division 2 win at Sewerby.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Exley smashed a stunning 152no from 131 deliveries, including five sixes and 13 fours, sharing an unbroken stand of 294 in 45 overs with Rowe, who struck a stylish 130 in 142 deliveries, including 14 fours.

The hosts then slipped to 106 all out as Gary Jordan bagged a brilliant 6-36, Ian Jones top-scoring with 33.

Filey remain top of the table despite their shock seven-wicket loss at Cayton.

Chris Mann snapped up a stunning 5-11 and Jake McAleese 3-23 as the pacesetters were all out for 144, captain Sean Pinder hitting 39, Nathan Robson 37 and William Skene 35no.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Opener McAleese’s 62no guided Cayton to victory, Paul Pennock adding 35no and Simon Glave 33 in a winning 145-3 in 38.2 overs.

Great Habton’s promotion challenge was dented by their 34-run loss at Thornton Dale.

Tim Hunt’s sparkling 86 led Dale to 225-8, Ryan Vance taking 3-23.

Habton then made a good start thanks to opener Stuart Watmore (42) and Jack Corner (30), but Gareth Hunt took 4-52 and Tom Snowden 3-45 as the visitors slipped to 131-8, skipper Jordan Allanby struck a defiant 46 in just 28 balls, including five fours and two sixes, to give Habton hope but they were dismissed for 191.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ganton’s push for promotion was also hit hard by a surprise six-wicket loss at relegation-threatened Seamer 2nds.

All looked to be going to form when skipper Will Bradley struck 72no, after openers Jack Heslehurst and Daniel Conner struck 72 and 65 respectively, Isaac Hatton adding 44 as the visitors made 263-4.

In reply, veteran Anthony Jenkinson struck a sparkling 122 in 132 deliveries, including five sixes and 13 fours, skipper Joe Tiffany a brilliant 74 and Dave Graham 39 to seal the win.

Grosmont boosted their chances of beating the drop with a nine-run triumph at home to Flamborough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stuart Knaggs smashed 74 and captain Charlie Parker 68 in a second-wicket partnership of 120, as the hosts made 249-5.

In-form opener Luke Dixon gave his side hope with a brilliant 86, and Jack Carradice-Clarkson added 48, Matt Emmerson 33 and Marcos Brown-Garcia 30 but Boro fell just short on 240-9 in their 45 overs, Kyle Boushall’s 4-58 helping the hosts to victory.

Scalby 2nds’ promotion hopes were damaged by a shock one-wicket loss at home to relegation battlers Settrington.

Openers Tim Piper (51) and James Ledden (41) got the hosts off to a fine start with a stand of 72 as Scalby reached 187-5.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Max Hesp’s 4-45 kept Scalby in the contest, opener Tristan Midgley hitting 49, but Setty looked doomed on 140-8 until C Roche (24no) took them to victory on 188-9 with five balls to spare.

Forge Valley remain top of Division 3 after a huge 256-run success at home to Glaisdale.

Aron Calvert hammered a powerful 85, sharing a 158-run third-wicket stand with skipper Charlie Baldwin, who made a superb 74 as Valley amassed 312-8, Mark Hollingworth taking 4-58.

Luke Calvert then took 4-18 and Steven Bates 3-5 as Glaisdale crumbled to 56 all out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chris Stephenson's stunning 6-27 helped Staxton 2nds to an eight-wicket triumph at lowly Sherburn 2nds.

Daley Wharton hammered a superb 82 and fellow opener Scott Wilson 36 in a 119-run stand, the hosts then lost all nine wickets for 36 runs, both sides fielding 10 players.

Dan Thewlis’ brilliant 71, along with Craig Hill’s 39 and 30no from skipper Paul Russell sealed the win.

Michael Kipling and Ben Norman hit centuries as Snainton powered to a 154-run success at home to lowly Scarborough Rugby Club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kipling smacked 124 in 114 balls, including four sixes and 17 fours and skipper Norman 14 fours and a six in 100no in 106 balls, the duo sharing a massive second-wicket stand of 222 as Snainton posted 263-2 in 40 overs.

Paul Kinghorn’s 3-6 was the highlight as the visitors were dismissed for 109.

Promotion-chasing Staithes 2nds worked hard for a four-wicket success at Ebberston 2nds.

Jon King struck 52, Joe Tyson 36no and opener Reece Milner 32 as Ebberston made 153-4.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

King then took 3-39 in 10 overs and Will Megginson 3-33 in four overs as the hosts made Staithes work hard for their win, skipper Jamie Baker guiding them home with 29no after opener Billy Welford hit 52 and Gary Sivills 44.

In Division 4, Ravenscar earned a one-wicket win at home to title-chasing Scarborough 2nds.

Veterans Will Warwick (3-34) and Jish Rewcroft (3-30) rolled back the years as the visitors, who started the day in top spot, were dismissed for 137, Mike Mulryne hitting 45 and Arnold Ndaba 26.

Rewcroft’s 59 looked to be easing Ravenscar to victory at 127-4, but Mulryne scooped 3-17 and youngster Indy Ellwood 4-12 to reduced the Ravens to 133-9, Warwick’s 13no proving crucial to edging the hosts to victory.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jack Lee smashed a spectacular 150no in just 120 balls as Bridlington 3rds moved into top spot with an 83-run success at home to Wykeham 3rds.

Lee blasted 23 fours and three sixes, sharing a brilliant unbroken seventh-wicket partnership with Simon Leeson, who hammered 51no as Brid racked up 266-6 in 40 overs.

In reply Henry Stabler hit 43, Oliver Raja 34, George Shannon 31 and Oliver Trousdale 30 as Wykeham made 183-7.

Wold Newton stay in the promotion hunt after they eased to a 72-run win at home to Ravenscar 2nds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Opener David Southwell led the way with an impressive 72, James Pashley adding 41no and Tom Southwell 30no as Newton made it to 225-6, Sam Bull bagging 3-33.

Veteran David Meer then took 4-33 in Ravenscar’s 153-8, Rhys Stanfield hitting 51 and skipper Bull 40.

Forge Valley 2nds won by 109 run at lowly Glaisdale 2nds