YPLN Beckett Divisions: Steve Janney shines with bat and ball as Bridlington 2nds sink Fylingdales

Steve Janney hit a crucial 58 and snapped up a superb 6-17 for Brid 2nds. Photo by Thomas Fynn (TCF Photography)

Steve Janney was the all-round star as Bridlington 2nds powered to a six-wicket at home to fellow YPLN Beckett Division 1 strugglers Fylingdales.

Janney snapped up a superb 6-17 as the visitors slipped from 102-2 to 137 all out. Josh (41) and Nat Parker (40) had shared a third-wicket stand of 88 for Dales, but Janney ripped through their batting order.

Janney then hammered a brilliant 58 and opener Josh Mainprize 40 as the hosts secured victory with 139-4 in 31.2 overs.

Scalby continued their strong start to the season with a thumping 141-run hammering of visitors Wykeham.

Josh Mainprize hits out during his vital 40 for Bridlington 2nds in their win against Fylingdales. Photo by Thomas Fynn (TCF Photography)

Opener Gregor Fraser struck an excellent 79, while Jeremy Hansen hammered 77 in 62 balls – including two sixes and 12 fours, sharing an impressive third-wicket stand of 117. Brad Walker (40) and Fraser earlier put on 85 for the second wicket as Scalby posted 254-5.

Paul Hesp then shone with the ball, taking an excellent 5-23 as the visitors were skittled for 113, Will Ward top-scoring with 37.

Brompton won by five wickets at home to Staxton.

Steve Hill led the way with the bat for the 10-man visitors with 57, but Staxton collapsed from 120-4 to 137 all out thanks to top bowling from Callum Armstrong (3-21) and skipper Tom Fletcher-Varey (2-6) while Mark Bruce took 3-27.

Steve Janney goes on the attack for Bridlington 2nds. Photo by Thomas Fynn (TCF Photography)

Dan Outhart’s 3-35 had Brompton rocking at 53-4, but Fletcher-Varey capped a great game with a crucial 54no in 37 balls, including eight fours and a six – as the hosts reached 141-5 in 32.2 overs.

Chris Crawford’s amazing spell of 5-10 helped Sherburn ease to a seven-wicket win at Ebberston.

Stu Pickard chipped in with 3-34 as the hosts crumbled to 84 all out, Kyle Outhart securing the win with 52no despite Frankie Beal's 3-14.

Staithes edged to a three-wicket success at home to fellow strugglers Flixton 2nds.

Josh Mainprize. Photo by Thomas Fynn (TCF Photography)

Damon Gormley smacked a rapid 40, Jack Walmsley 35, Fin Ward 27, Harrison Zakrzewski 25 and his dad Nick 24 as the visitors made 208-7,

Chris Morrison struck 53 and brother Jeff 52 as the hosts recovered from 54-3, C Horne’s 31no seeing them home.

Josh Richardson scooped a brilliant 5-21 as Division 4 leaders Bridlington 3rds eased to an eight-wicket success at Glaisdale 2nds.

Reed Simpkln also took 3-14 as the hosts did well to make any kind of recovery from 2-5 and 34-8 to even reach 79 all out, mainly due to number nine bat Guy Blake’s plucky 31 in 33 balls.

Veteran Steve Lount struck 28no and Simpkin 26 as Brid raced to 82-2 in 16.3 overs.

Kyle Orange smashed 10 sixes in an superb 119 as Wold Newton stayed second after their 69-run success at Ravenscar.

Aqueel Zulfiqar and Will Warwick took three wickets each as Newton were dismissed for 185, but then Orange and Mark HOltby bagged three wickets each to skittle the Ravens for 116.

Scarborough 2nds surged to a 95-run at home to Wykeham 3rds.

Bret Clement top-scored with 48 for the North Marine Road club, supported by opener Mike Mulryne (36) and skipper Gary Ellwood (32) as the hosts made 172-7, Robin Shepherdson taking 3-38.

Riley Dawson snapped up 3-19 as the villagers were skittled for 77.

Third-placed Forge Valley 2nds won by four wickets at home to Thornton Dale 2nds.

Abi Boyes took 3-50 as Valley limited Dale to 151-7, Matthew Carmichael top-scoring with 48.

Opener Gary Gibson’s 70 paved the way for Valley’s win despite Harry Parsons’ 4-32.

Filey 2nds powered to a nine-wicket win at Scalby 3rds.

The hosts were dismissed for 96, Ben Eblet taking 4-16 and the visitors then raced to a winning 98-1 in 14.3 overs, Lewis East smacking 54no and Ellery Liley 31no.

Iain Farrow and James Tompkinson took 4-12 and 4-18 respectively as Thornton Dale boosted their Division 2 title bid with a 117-run hammering of visitors Sewerby.

Tim Hunt topped the way with 60 as Dale racked up 244-9, with valuable knocks from Daz Ellis (34), Lewis White (30) and Gareth Hunt (29),

Sewerby slumped from 93-3 to 127 all out, Peter Davies hitting 35 and Jamie Artley 33.

Leaders Filey coasted to a nine-wicket triumph at home to Settrington.

J Renshaw hit 28no, George Rounthwaite 26 and Eddie Rounthwaite 25 as the visitors posted 139-5.

Harry Pinder (56) and Joe Macauley (38no) shared an opening stand of 108 as Filey eased to victory in 29 overs, Harry’s dad Sean finishing the job with 32no.

Charlie Parker and Joe MacDonald shone as Grosmont opened their account for the season with a 137-run win at Cayton.

Parker smacked an astounding 92 as the visitors reached 202-7, Stuart Knaggs adding 25, Austin Thompson scooping 3-28.

MacDonald then bagged a stunning 7-36 as Cayton collapsed from 39-1 to 65 all out.

Great Habton dug deep to earn a 36-run success at fellow promotion-chasers Ganton.

Number seven Rory Bevin smacked 49, while Jordan Allanby struck 29 and Jack Garritty 26 as Habton made 182-9, Greg Cousins snapping up 4-50 and James Richardson 3-40.

In reply, opener Jack Heslehurst struck 30 but Ganton slipped from 36-1 to 36-4, Stuart Watmore claimed 3-32 as the hosts were eventually dismissed for 146 despite the best efforts of skipper Will Bradley (59).

Cloughton kick-started their season with a six-wicket win at Flamborough.

Opener Luke Dixon shone yet again for Boro with 72, while Harry Burton added 56 and Mark Abram 52no as they posted 221-5, Sean Exley taking 3-56.

The latter capped another all-round top show with 73, fellow opener Ben Rowe hitting 83 and Jack Adams adding 36 as 10-man Cloughton won with 3.2 overs to spare.

Chris Malthouse hit a magnificent 105 retired out as Scalby 2nds strolled to a nine-wicket win at Seamer 2nds.

Stewart Ward also weighed in with 55no as the visitors eased to a winning 202-1 with 10 overs to spare.

Dave Lawty hit 55 and Darrell Lewis 46 for Seamer in their 201-6.

Snainton’s Division 3 promotion hopes were dented by a 108-run loss at home to Forge Valley.

Charlie Baldwin top-scored with an excellent 78 for Valley, Daniel Taylor adding 49, Liam Calvert 37 and Will Tindall 30 as they posted 229-7.

Luke Calvert’s 3-11 ensured Snainton’s reply never got going, in spite of a battling 63 by opener Michael Kipling.

A magnificent five-wicket haul from veteran Mark Dove and Tom Nicholson’s 78no helped Staxton 2nds open their account for the season with a seven-wicket home win against Glaisdale.

Dove snapped up 5-32 and Joe Stearman 3-25 as the visitors were all out for 157 despite a defiant 58 from Alex Burtt.

Nicholson (78no) and Paul Russell (40no) then shared an unbeaten third-wicket stand of 118.

Staithes 2nds won by 52 runs at Scarborough Hospital.

Richard Major struck 50 and skipper Jamie Baker 48 for Staithes, but they slumped from 162-4 to 181 all out, Nizamudheen Poozhithara taking 3-17.

Ben Theaker then took 4-27 and Jon Ward 3-36 as Hospital were dismissed for 122, Sandeep Sojan hitting 37 and skipper Shine Suja.

Brompton 2nds earned a five-wicket win at Scarborough Rugby Club.

Jonty Megginson snapped up 6-33 as Ebberston 2nds won by four wickets at Sherburn 2nds.