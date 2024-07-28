Will Hutchinson hit 20 in Flixton's win. Picture by Will Palmer.

Flixton remain top of the Yorkshire Premier League North Championship East following a four-wicket triumph at home to strugglers Goole Town on Saturday afternoon.

Basement club Goole won the toss, chose to bat but found runs hard to come by, writes John Boddy.

Only Declan Eastwood, with 29 from 48 deliveries, including one six and one four, threatened the Flixton bowling attack.

The hosts’ combination of Charlie Colley, who snapped up four wickets for 29 runs in his 11.5 overs, Elliot Hatton, who claimed three wickets for 13 runs in his eight accurate overs, and his younger sibling Calum Hatton, who chipped in with three wickets for 40 runs from his 13 overs, reduced the visitors to 109 all out in 42.5 overs.

Flixton all-rounder Elliot Hatton impressed with the ball against Goole Town. pic Richard Ponter

Only three other Goole Town batsmen, skipper Neil Foster (20), number 10 Ben Lamb (13) and Ciaran Smith (11), made it into double figures as the visiting team slipped from 59-2 to 109 all out.

Flixton captain and opener Will Hutchinson made 20 from 29 balls, but the innings stuttered following the loss of several top order wickets.

Ed Hopper, with another solid knock of 39 not out from 78 deliveries – including three fours and a six, backed up by 31 in 38 balls from Jake Hatton, saw Flixton over the line, finishing on 111 for 6 in 32 overs.

Ben Lamb, with impressive figures of 4 for 44, was the pick of the Goole Town bowlers.