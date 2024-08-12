​YPLN Championship East title-chasers Flixton stunned by Woodhouse Grange 2nds

Flixton, pictured after their Hospital Cup final win, lost in the league game against Woodhouse Grange 2nds.

In the Yorkshire Premier League North Championship East, title-chasers Flixton suffered a 58-run defeat at home to Woodhouse Grange 2nds on Saturday.

Woodhouse Grange won the toss and elected to bat first.

Opening batsmen Harry Jackson (107) and Tom Stubley (50) created the perfect start to the innings before Matthew Ainley (58 from just 50 deliveries, including four sixes and two fours) took up the challenge.

The Woodhouse innings finished on an impressive 283 for 7 from the allocated 50 overs.

Elliot Hatton and Harry Edwards took two wickets apiece for Flixton, Charlie Colley also taking a wicket with run-outs by Will Hutchinson and Rich Malthouse.

Facing an uphill task, Flixton lost early wickets until Ed Hopper held things together with another solid 48 – from 90 balls and including four fours, backed up by Calum Hatton (38) and Marley Ward (24no).

Wickets continued to fall and the innings finished on 225 all out from 47.3 overs, with the likes of Colley (14), Connor Stephenson (17), Olly Stabler (15) and Malthouse (14) all getting starts but failing to push on.

Rob Gainer, who snapped up 3 for 44 in 7.3 overs, and all-rounder Matthew Ainley, who bagged 3 for 53 in 10 overs, were the pick of the Woodhouse Grange 2nds bowlers, Tom Burdett doing the early damage with 2-28 in his 10 overs.

Next Saturday Flixton, who slipped into second after this loss, are away at eighth-placed Dunnington.