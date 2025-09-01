Double race Wins for Scarborough's Ben Tolliday

Scarborough motorcycle racer Ben Tolliday was at Cadwell Park for round seven of the Bennetts British Superbike championship over the Bank Holiday weekend.

Racing in the Quattro British Supersport Cup class aboard his 'Team Tolly Racing' Triumph 765.

Here is what Ben had to say:

"Well, what a weekend it was for us at Cadwell Park. FP1 (free practice) was a struggle with being off the bike for a while but to go straight into FP2 and set a PB laptime was a great start to the weekend. I continued that pace from Free Practice into qualfiying and to knock 1.1 seconds off my previous PB time and get into Q2 for the first time this season. *qualifying is split so the fastest riders go straight through to P2 and a small percentage of the rest join them from Q1.

Ben leads the way into Hall Bends, Cadwell Park. Photo Colin Port Images.

We took the two wins in our Supersport Cup class and are now one point off P1 in the championship. It's all to play for at the final three rounds at Donington, Oulton and Brands so I am looking forward to the battles ahead and push hard to come out on top.

As always, a huge thank you to Benjamin and Dad for getting me out all weekend, thank you to Alex for being on hand for the weekend and as ever thanks to Phil, who might have been in the Isle Of Man at the Classic TT but the hard work was done before he left!

As always, can't forget the people who make a lot of this actually possible.

We have a 'Team Tolly' supporters clubs for people to get involved at a small cost.

Next up is Donington Park over the wekend of 5th-7th September.