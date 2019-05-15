EVENING LEAGUE: Babu bamboozles Scalby as Ravenscar seal success

Babu Matthew was the star man as Ravenscar beat Scalby B by 49 runs in Division C of the AndyHire Evening Cricket League.

Brothers Joe Bayes (38) and Shaun Bayes (37) guided Ravenscar to 128-5 before Mathew’s 3-6 with the ball saw Scalby B finish up on 79-6.

Snainton’s bowlers guided them to a seven-wicket victory against Seamer B.

Michael Kipling’s form with the ball continued as he took 4-10 and Ben Norman claimed 3-13 as Seamer were shot out for just 70.

Joe Barker hit an unbeaten 25 as Snainton cruised to 71-3 in reply, despite 3-3 from Steve Winwood.

Dan Virr was another bowler in top form as his 5-14 helped Staxton B beat Muston by six wickets.

James McMillan’s 26 was the only score of note in Muston’s 95 all out before Dan Blanchard hit an unbeaten 57 as Staxton cruised to 96-4.

Bowlers were in control at the two other low-scoring matches in Division C.

Aaron Fox’s 4-17 helped Forge Valley B restrict Brompton to 92 all out defending their earlier total of just 100 all out.

Tom Fletcher-Varey hit 30 not out for Brompton, while George Hodgson had earlier taken 3-7.

Wykeham B edged to a seven-run win over Ebberston B.

Wykeham’s 85-7 proved to be enough for the victory, Lewis Eustace hitting 25 before Christian Soulsby’s 3-14 ensured Ebberston fell just short on 78-8.

Will Hutchinson’s 62 not out was enough to guide Folkton & Flixton B to a seven-wicket win at Scalby in Division B.

Aussie all-rounder Lachlan Cooke hammered 91 not out as Scalby posted a competitive 148-3.

That wasn’t enough for victory as Hutchinson’s unbeaten 62 and 38 from Elliot Hatton helped the visitors to 149-3.

Scarborough were comfortable winners against Cloughton.

Cloughton posted 129-9, Jack Hakings top-scoring with 48 and Sean Exley adding 38 as Adam Eustace took 4-22.

Jack Ingle then hit 65 and Tom Bussey 25 as Scarborough made it to 130-4.

Craig Sanderson’s 52 was enough to help Sherburn to a six-wicket win at Forge Valley.

Adam Hertford-Smith and John Flinton both hit 26 as Valley posted 91-3 before Sanderson helped guide Sherburn to 92-4.

Wykeham cruised to a nine-wicket win at Cayton B.

Cayton were all out for just 58 and Wykeham had no problem knocking them off.

Folkton & Flixton stayed top of the pile in Division A after they beat Ganton.

Steve Hood hit 45 and James Pick 38 as Ganton posted a competitive 160-5.

It didn’t prove enough though as Flixton made 163-6 as Chris Mann hit 40 and Harry Walmsley 35.

Champions Filey sealed a comprehensive nine-wicket win at Staxton.

Rob Pinder top-scored with 57 in Staxton’s 129-4.

Tom Fitzgerald’s unbeaten 54 and 46 from Ryan Baldry then saw Filey cruise to 130-1.

Ebberston edged to a hard-fought two-run win at home to Heslerton.

Ebberston posted 111-6 as Eddie Swiers made an unbeaten 30 and Jonny Mason also hit 30 for the hosts.

Will Tindall’s 31 not out then helped Heslerton to close in on their target, but they fell agonisingly short by just two runs on 109-7.

Seamer managed a six-wicket win at home to Cayton.

Cayton posted 147-5, Harry Holden hammering 71 as Matty Morris claimed 4-47.

Joe Tiffany (34no), Jamie Griffin (31) and Connor Myerscough (27) then guided Seamer 148-4.