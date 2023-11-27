News you can trust since 1882
Hinderwell's Beth Mead back on the scoresheet for Arsenal.Hinderwell's Beth Mead back on the scoresheet for Arsenal.
Hinderwell's Beth Mead back on the scoresheet for Arsenal.

13 pictures as Whitby's Beth Mead scores first league goals in a year - and dedicates them to mum June

Beth Mead netted her first Women’s Super League goals in more than a year – and dedicated them to her mum June who lost her battle with ovarian cancer early this year.
By Duncan Atkins
Published 27th Nov 2023, 15:24 GMT
Updated 27th Nov 2023, 15:40 GMT

Her club side Arsenal had already opened the scoring against West Ham when a first half brace from the 28-year-old hotshot, from Hinderwell, ended the contest before half-time as the Gunners ran out 3-0 winners.

Mead posted a picture to her Facebook page yesterday (Nov 27) of her looking to the sky after scoring, saying: “That one was for you, mum”.

Mead had been out injured most of the year with an anterior cruciate ligament injury but her return to action with the Gunners has already earned her a recall to the England squad.

Beth Mead celebrates after scoring the team's second goal against West Ham United at Meadow Park. Photo by Alex Burstow/Arsenal FC via Getty Images.

Beth Mead celebrates after scoring the team's second goal against West Ham United at Meadow Park. Photo by Alex Burstow/Arsenal FC via Getty Images. Photo: Alex Burstow

Beth Mead of Arsenal (obscured) celebrates with team-mates after scoring the team's second goal during the Barclays Women´s Super League match between Arsenal and West Ham United at Meadow Park . Photo by Alex Burstow/Arsenal FC via Getty Images.

Beth Mead of Arsenal (obscured) celebrates with team-mates after scoring the team's second goal during the Barclays Women´s Super League match between Arsenal and West Ham United at Meadow Park . Photo by Alex Burstow/Arsenal FC via Getty Images. Photo: Alex Burstow

Beth Mead of Arsenal speaks to the media after the Barclays Women´s Super League match between Arsenal and West Ham United. Photo by Alex Burstow/Arsenal FC via Getty Images.

Beth Mead of Arsenal speaks to the media after the Barclays Women´s Super League match between Arsenal and West Ham United. Photo by Alex Burstow/Arsenal FC via Getty Images. Photo: Alex Burstow

The Arsenal team celebrate as they form a huddle on the pitch at full-time after the Barclays Women´s Super League match between Arsenal FC and West Ham United. Photo by Alex Burstow/Arsenal FC via Getty Images.

The Arsenal team celebrate as they form a huddle on the pitch at full-time after the Barclays Women´s Super League match between Arsenal FC and West Ham United. Photo by Alex Burstow/Arsenal FC via Getty Images. Photo: Alex Burstow

