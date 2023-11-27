13 pictures as Whitby's Beth Mead scores first league goals in a year - and dedicates them to mum June
Beth Mead netted her first Women’s Super League goals in more than a year – and dedicated them to her mum June who lost her battle with ovarian cancer early this year.
By Duncan Atkins
Published 27th Nov 2023, 15:24 GMT
Updated 27th Nov 2023, 15:40 GMT
Her club side Arsenal had already opened the scoring against West Ham when a first half brace from the 28-year-old hotshot, from Hinderwell, ended the contest before half-time as the Gunners ran out 3-0 winners.
Mead posted a picture to her Facebook page yesterday (Nov 27) of her looking to the sky after scoring, saying: “That one was for you, mum”.
Mead had been out injured most of the year with an anterior cruciate ligament injury but her return to action with the Gunners has already earned her a recall to the England squad.
