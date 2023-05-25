News you can trust since 1882
Whitby Town have announced that versatile midfielder Aaron Haswell has taken up his one-year contract extension option with the club.
By Andy Bloomfield
Published 25th May 2023, 22:23 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th May 2023, 22:43 BST
Aaron Haswell has decided to stay with Whitby Town for another season.

The former York City and Harrogate Town man made the move to the Seasiders last summer from Ossett United, and made 44 appearances in total in the last campaign, scoring on six occasions, writes Liam Ryder.

Manager Nathan Haslam said: "Aaron had a rich vain of form midway through the season, just before Christmas, but then he got a bit of an injury which set him back a bit.

"He finished the season off very strongly for us and he showed his versatility by going into left-back. It was like he'd been playing there all his career.

"I'm looking for a big season from Aaron. I think it's a season where we can really kick on."

Haswell follows Shane Bland, Harrison Beeden, Lewis Hawkins and Priestley Griffiths in deciding to stay with the Seasiders for the 2023-24 season.

Related topics:Whitby TownSeasidersNathan HaslamHarrogate TownYork City