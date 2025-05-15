Aaron Haswell signs new deal with Whitby Town FC
The 24-year-old joined Town in summer 2022 from Ossett United, making his debut in a 1-0 defeat against Matlock Town on the opening day of the 2022/23 season, writes Liam Ryder.
Last season, Haswell made 43 appearances in all competitions, scoring four goals, including the Seasiders' Goal of the Season in April's 3-2 win at FC United of Manchester.
On signing his new contract, Haswell said: "I'm absolutely delighted to be here for next season.
"I can't wait to get going again and hopefully it's a successful season."
Manager Gary Liddle said: "Aaron stays with us after an excellent season. He was another played I wanted to make sure we kept.
"He offers quality in multiple positions for us, as he showed last season, gives his all every game, and is always available.
"I'm really pleased to be working with him again."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.