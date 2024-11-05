Whitby Fishermen's Society Dev won 2-1 on Saturday.

Adam Warrilow continued his good form with a brace of goals in Fishburn Park’s 3-1 home win against TIBS in the North Riding Football League Premier Division on Saturday.​

Callum Halley was also on target for second-placed Park, whose star men were Sam Bouvet and Joe Crowther.

Fishburn entertain St Marys 1947 Dormans this coming Saturday.

Staithes Athletic slipped to a 3-0 home loss against leaders Boro Rangers U23s who remain eight points clear of Fishburn.

Athletic head to Haxby Town in the North Riding FA Saturday County Cup this coming weekend.

A goal in either half from man of the match Brad Lewis steered Lealholm to a 2-1 home win against Haughton Le Skerne in the MacMillan Bowl.

The Tigers went ahead three minutes before the break, Haughton levelled on 50 minutes but Lewis restored the lead just seven minutes later.

Lealholm entertain Wombleton Wanderers in the County Cup this coming Saturday.

Karl Storr’s first-half double helped Whitby Fishermen's Society to a 3-0 victory at Tees in the Lou Moore Trophy.

Koby Craig’s goal 17 minutes from time sealed the win for the visitors.

The Fishermen head to Richmond Town Reserves this Saturday.

Whitby Fishermen's Society Dev battle back to win 2-1 at home to Bedale in Division Two.

The young Fishermen head to New Marske this Saturday.