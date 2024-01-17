Adam Warrilow stars in Fishburn Park’s North Riding Saturday County Cup win against The Valley

Adam Warrilow was the star man as Fishburn Park roared to a 6-2 home win against Beckett League Division One side The Valley in the Woodsmith Construction North Riding FA Saturday County Cup.

​Man of the match Warrilow led the way for Park with a hat-trick, Rhys Kipling adding a brace and Shane Bannister also on target.

Staithes Athletic carried on their brilliant run of form with a North Riding Football League Macmillan Bowl 3-0 derby home victory against Whitby Fishermen’s Society on Friday night at Eskdale School.

Connor Brown opened the scoring for the hosts in the 27th minute and Ryan Gibson added a second goal two minutes before the half-time interval.

Jacob Midgley secured the three points with his goal 20 minutes from time.

Staithes play host to Boro Rangers Under-23s in the Premier Division this coming Saturday.

Ruben Mason smashed in all four goals as Fishburn Park Academy powered to a 4-1 win at Amotherby & Swinton Reserves in the newitts.com Beckett Football League second division.

The opening goal came from the Fishburn keeper picking Mason out who ran in to expertly chip the home keeper from 15 yards.

The second swiftly followed when great attacking play allowed Mason to steady himself and drive into the home goal with the keeper rooted to his spot.

The 10-minute hat-trick for the Park striker was completed when a Rich Lane free-kick was met with a cool and calm finish from Mason.

After the interval, Amotherby midfielder Oscar Johnston got a straight red for a high and late tackle on Harry Coates. the villagers pulled one back through Alex Croall’s great free-kick but Mason hit a fourth from the spot.

Leaders Whitby Fishermen’s Society Academy slipped to a damaging 2-0 defeat at title rivals Goal Sports.

Braces from Alfie Jackson and Sam Spenceley steered Lealholm Reserves to a 7-0 success against title-chasing Heslerton.

Jake Hambley, Harry Craggs and sub Sam Wiggins were also on target for the home side.

Goldsborough drew 3-3 at Ryedale.