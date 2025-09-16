AFC Eastfield earn Harold Robinson Cup win at Sporting Club Hull in 11-goal thriller

Ted Edwards heads in a goal for Edgehill in their cup win.

Eastfield AFC earned a thrilling 6-5 win at Sporting Club Hull in the Right Car East Riding County League Harold Robinson first round on Saturday.

After going behind to an early penalty, AFC Eastfield equalised through a well taken goal by Rich Tolliday.

Chrissy Hannam added a second with a direct free-kick, and after conceding an own goal, he scored his second to put AFC Eastfield ahead.

An equaliser just before half-time levelled the score at 3-3.

Edgehill line up before their cup win against Hull Athletic

Aaron Holdsworth and Brad Lee Craggs added two goals early in the second half only for the home side to reduce the advantage to a single goal.

Marcus Mockridge restored the two-goal lead only for Sporting Club Hull to pull one back to leave a tense few minutes.

There were outstanding performances from Richard Tolliday and Ryan Gallagher. However, the man of the match goes to Tommy Day for his defensive efforts.

Edgehill hot-shot Josh Greening smacked in a hat-trick as his side won 7-3 at home to Championship side Hull Athletic in the League Senior Cup first round.

Sixteen-year-old Riley Cooper impressed again for Edgehill.

Edgehill started well and took the lead after a Riley Cooper corner was headed home by Billy Logan after 10 minutes.

Goalscorer turned provider for the second, Logan slipped the ball through for 16-year-old Cooper, who made no mistake with a tasty finish from the edge of the box on 18 minutes.

Greening then scored a quickfire double to put Edgehill in a very comfortable position.

However Hull’s perseverance paid off, they got themselves two goals back right on half-time. Their second was a lovely free-kick which gave keeper Liam Cooper no chance.

In the second half Edgehill instantly restored their three-goal lead, as the dynamic 17-year-old midfielder Kaden Evans danced round a couple of challenges and slotted home to make it 5-2.

Ted Edwards then powered home a header from another Cooper corner.

Hull’s never say die attitude got the another goal back near the end of the game.

However it was man of the match Greening who had the final say, rolling the ball home under an advancing keeper for his hat-trick from another Evans through-ball.

Filey Town earned a 5-1 win on the road at Haltemprice AFC.

Tyler Beck, Ben Briggs, Joe Gage, Cam Macdonald and Ollie Milner notched for Town.

Scalby lost 3-2 at home to Kingfields in the League Junior Cup first round.

The hosts trailed 2-0 at the break due to some very poor defending at crosses throughout the whole team.

But Scalby showed great character in the second half.

Josh Bagshaw, showing true grit, got a goal back with the Kingfields defender not able to get anywhere near him placing the ball in the bottom corner.

Then David Nwinee made it 2-2 after great work from Callum Randerson.

Scalby had chances to win the game through Nwinee and Spieght but couldn't quite find the net, Kingsfield snatching the winner with 30 seconds to go.

A depleted Newlands Park suffered a 5-2 loss at Eastside.

Man of the match Tom Sutherland and Travis Wood scored for Newlands.

Newby lost 5-4 on penalties at Goole United AFC Reserves after the scores had been locked at 2-2 after 90 minutes.

George Martin and Kirby Beal were on target for the visitors.

Westover Wasps were handed the win in their cup-tie as visitors Springhead Spartans conceded.

In Division Four, Filey Town Development lost 4-1 at Fishers AFC, while Hunmanby FC lost 4-1 at home to Hull Lions in the Harold Robinson Cup, Henry Mcfadyen netting the home side’s sole goal.