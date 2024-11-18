AFC Eastfield see off Sporting Club Hull to keep promotion hopes on track
The home side took the lead through new signing Chris Hannam.
The visitors equalised on the stroke of half-time.
The winning goal came from a solo run and finish from Tommy Day late in the game.
Eastfield secured three points thanks to skipper Conor Fiddy clearing the ball off the line in the last minute.
Eastfield are now two just points off second-placed Cross Keys with a game in hand.
The man of the match award was shared between Hannam and Fiddy.
Billy Logan smashed in a stunning five goals as Edgehill kept the pressure on Championship North leaders Bridlington Spa with an 11-1 success at Langtoft
The other scorers were Josh Greening (2), Josh Fergus (2), Kieran Link and Ted Edwards.
Scalby lost 5-3 at third-placed Market Weighton.
The hosts went ahead through a free-kick but Scalby hit back through goals from Callum Sanderson’s shot into the top corner and Rob Speight’s 10-yard shot.
Wieghton equalised soon after the break and Luca Davey scored a fantastic effort to put Scalby back in front, but in the last 15 minutes Weighton took their chances to win 5-3.
Scalby’s men of the match were Sanderson and Brandon Payne.
Seamer lost 2-1 at leaders Bridlington Spa.
Jake Gallagher was on target for the visitors and Cal Metcalfe was the Seamer Sports man of the match.