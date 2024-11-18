AFC Eastfield see off Sporting Club Hull to keep promotion hopes on track

Seamer Sports were edged out 2-1 at Bridlington Spa.

​AFC Eastfield worked hard for a 2-1 home win against Sporting Club Hull in the Right Car East Riding County Football League fourth division on Saturday.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The home side took the lead through new signing Chris Hannam.

The visitors equalised on the stroke of half-time.

The winning goal came from a solo run and finish from Tommy Day late in the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bridlington Spa, purple kit, in action against Seamer Sports. Photos by TCF Photography

Eastfield secured three points thanks to skipper Conor Fiddy clearing the ball off the line in the last minute.

Eastfield are now two just points off second-placed Cross Keys with a game in hand.

The man of the match award was shared between Hannam and Fiddy.

Billy Logan smashed in a stunning five goals as Edgehill kept the pressure on Championship North leaders Bridlington Spa with an 11-1 success at Langtoft

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The other scorers were Josh Greening (2), Josh Fergus (2), Kieran Link and Ted Edwards.

Scalby lost 5-3 at third-placed Market Weighton.

The hosts went ahead through a free-kick but Scalby hit back through goals from Callum Sanderson’s shot into the top corner and Rob Speight’s 10-yard shot.

Wieghton equalised soon after the break and Luca Davey scored a fantastic effort to put Scalby back in front, but in the last 15 minutes Weighton took their chances to win 5-3.

Scalby’s men of the match were Sanderson and Brandon Payne.

Seamer lost 2-1 at leaders Bridlington Spa.

Jake Gallagher was on target for the visitors and Cal Metcalfe was the Seamer Sports man of the match.