AFC Eastfield suffer late cup semi-final heartache against Easington United 3rds

AFC Eastfield suffered late cup semi-final heartache against Easington United 3rds

note-0

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Against the run of play, Easington opened the scoring with a penalty midway through the first half.

In the second half Eastfield missed a penalty, but Darren Clough equalised from a Tommy Day assist with less than 10 minutes remaining.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It looked as though the tie would go to penalties, but Easington slotted home the 88th-minute winner.

Edgehill, pictured celebrating their NRCFA Cup final win, claimed a 5-3 home win against Seamer Sports. Photo by Karen Harland Photography

It was a good performance from Eastfield and they wish their higher-division opponents well in the final against Priory, who won the other semi-final 8-0.

Eastfield face Heslerton in Friday's Scarborough FA Junior Cup final at Scarborough Sports Village, 7.15pm kick-off.

Champions Edgehill earned a 5-3 home win against Seamer Sports in their final Championship North home match of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Josh Fergus and Lewis Taylor scored early on to give the champs a 2-0 lead.

Man of the match Ricky Greening then rolled back the years, playing a 1-2 with Joel Ramm and finding the top corner after 30 minutes.

Seamer scored before the break through Alfie Kneeshaw and missed a penalty.

In the second half Harry Holden made it 3-2, Taylor then scored direct from kick-off, lobbing keeper Jake Gallagher to put Edgehill two goals ahead once more, Taylor then hit a penalty over the bar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Seamer scored again through Tyler Myerscough but Josh Fergus sealed the win after a fine team move.

Edgehill face Newlands in the Scarborough FA District Cup final on Saturday, 2pm ko, at Scarborough Sports Village.

Newlands conceded their game at Brid Spa, confirming the latter’s promotion as runners-up.