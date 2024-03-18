AFC Eastfield work hard to earn first-ever win in Frank White Trophy thriller against Newby FC

Declan Richardson scored West Pier Reserves's second goal.

AFC Eastfield scored their first goal with a 30-yard strike by Kyle O'Toole, followed by a second from Brad Lee Craggs.

Newby pulled one back before the half-time break.

It was end-to-end football throughout this competitive encounter.

Newby scored early in the second half followed by clinical finishing by Jordan Scott to make it 3-2 to Eastfield.

Clearances off the line by Newby and hitting the crossbar could have seen Eastfield command an even more emphatic lead.

However Newby bounced back again to equalise and just as it appeared to end in a draw Billy Lawson scored the winner.

The man of the match award was shared by all the AFC Eastfield players for their commitment and teamwork.

The return leg on March 23 is sure to be another entertaining match.

Seamer Sports surged to a magnificent 9-3 win at West Pier Reserves.

Dan Bradbury and sub Toby Jones scored a hat-trick apiece for Seamer, with Callum Metcalf, Max Ward and Jack Adams also notching.

After being 7-0 down at the break, Pier Reserves’ Bobby Cappleman put Andy Gill through who finished from the edge of the box on 55 minutes. Then Andy Hill stole the ball from a defender and passed to Declan Richardson who beat a defender then finished into the corner.