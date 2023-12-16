Boro returned to winning ways after the midweek cup exit, an Aidan Rutledge hat-trick securing a comfortable 3-1 home success against a decent Rushall Olympic side.

The on-loan Gateshead striker scored only Boro’s second National League North hat-trick, after defender Kieran Burton got the first, against Kidderminster last season, writes Steve Adamson.

After all the hype, drama and controversy of the Forest Green Rovers FA Cup replay, this was a more mundane, run of the mill match, spoiled somewhat by a strong wind in the early stages.

Boro made two changes, the suspended Ryan Qualter and ill Frank Mulhern replaced by Lewis Maloney and Rutledge, while Rushall had on loan Boston midfielder Tom Edge making his debut.

Bailey Gooda impressed for Boro v Rushall. PHOTO BY ZACH FORSTER

Keeper Jacob Weaver dived at the feet of Alex Wiles, as he chased a Lewis Maloney flick-on in Boro’s first attack, but the deadlock was broken on 13 minutes when Kieran Weledji hoisted the ball forward towards Rutledge, who held off the challenge of two defenders, ran into the box and placed his shot past Weaver.

Boro keeper Ryan Whitley hardly touched the ball in the first half, with Alex Brown sliding in to halt a run from Andre Carvalho-Landell, Will Thornton’s strong tackle dispossessing danger man Dan Waldron as he was about to shoot, and Gooda and Thornton winning all the high balls.

For Boro, Maloney fired over from 25 yards, a Maloney free-kick was deflected over by Edge, then just before the interval Rutledge passed forward towards Finlay Barnes, but Luke Badley-Morgan headed clear.

Rushall didn’t have a single goal attempt in the first half, but they drew level within a minute of the restart, after a mix-up between Thornton and Whitley, with the Boro keeper misjudging his captain’s back-pass, and Waldron latched onto the ball and slammed into the empty net.

Waldron then teed up Kaidan George, who fired narrowly wide, and a shot from Alex Fletcher was inadvertently blocked by team-mate George.

After this five-minute flurry, Boro were soon back in control, and doubled their lead on 51 minutes when Rutledge battled for possession, passed forward to Harry Green, who headed back into the path of Rutledge, and the on-form striker fired home goal number two.

Alex Purver was pulling the strings in midfield, and his crunching tackle halted George, before Boro went forward again, and Barnes laid off to Luca Colville, whose shot was charged down by Jordan Brown.

The third goal arrived in the 63rd minute, Colville sending a right-wing corner to the far post, where Gooda, who had an outstanding game, headed back into the goalmouth, for Rutledge to bundle in from close range.

Alex Brown slid in to clear a low cross from Callum Sullivan, and a cross from George was fired wide by Luke Badley-Morgan.

Boro looked more threatening going forward, and a mazy dribble from Barnes ended with him shooting against the left-hand post, with Rutledge tapping in the rebound, but an offside flag ruled out the goal.

On 77 minutes Harry Green sent Alex Brown clear down the left, and he cut inside and his fierce shot was superbly saved by Weaver.

Two minutes later Kristian Green was red-carded after picking up a second booking, and Boro coasted to victory.

Harry Green fired inches wide, then the lively winger again went close, firing against the top of the bar with the keeper beaten.

A late chance for Rushall saw Waldron wriggle past two defenders, but Gooda, despite falling, managed to block the shot.BORO - Whitley, Weledji, A. Brown, Maloney (H. Green 46), Thornton, Gooda, Purver, Wiles, Rutledge (Tear 84), Barnes (Durose 75), ColvilleRUSHALL - Weaver, K. Green, Hudson, Fletcher (Sullivan 64), J. Brown, Badley-Morgan, McLintock (George 46), Edge, Waldron, Masidi, Carvalho-Landell (Clarke 64)

REFEREE - Darren Rogers

GOALS - BORO - Aidan Rutledge 13, 51, 63 RUSHALL - Dan Waldron 46

CORNERS - BORO 5 RUSHALL 3

GOAL ATTEMPTS - BORO 10 (6 on target) RUSHALL 6 (4 on target)

RED CARD - RUSHALL - Kristian Green (2 yellows) 79 min

YELLOWS - BORO- Kieran Weledji RUSHALL- Andre Carvalho-Landell, Jordan Brown

BORO MAN OF MATCH - Aidan Rutledge