Alex Brown's effort earned a replay for Boro in the FA Cup

Hosts Farsley made a bright start, Ben Atkinson had a powerful low shot tipped round the post by Joe Cracknell, Rudy Misambo twice fired over, and a Jordan Carroll shot struck the bar, writes Steve Adamson.

Tom Allan hoisted a ball forward to player-manager Clayton Donaldson, who headed into the box towards Atkinson, but the superb Alex Brown slid in to kick clear.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For Boro, a Curtis Durose shot was blocked by Allan, then Luca Colville laid off to Alex Wiles, but Connor Brandon’s crunching tackle averted the danger. The lively Frank Mulhern headed on towards Durose, whose snap-shot was blocked by Misambo.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Atkinson had a one-on-one saved by the Boro keeper, before the hosts opened the scoring on 39 minutes when Donaldson went down under a challenge from Jackson. The ref pointed to the spot, and Atkinson’s low kick went in off the base of the left-hand post. Ryan Qualter headed a couple of dangerous crosses clear, and an Atkinson volley was pushed over by Cracknell shortly before the interval.

Michael Coulson came on for the second half, and Boro made a terrific start, Alex Purver heading forward to Coulson, who squared to Jackson, and his fierce low shot forced a diving save out of keeper Zan-Luk Leban, then Coulson fired against the keeper’s legs, Alex Wiles had a shot blocked by Connor Branson, and Colville set up Jackson, who shot just over the bar.

Boro were on top, but Farsley also created a couple of chances, George Smith shooting wide and a Jordan Carroll cross was headed wide by imposing centre-back Allan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The equaliser came on 66 minutes when the hard working Mulhern dinked the ball into the area and a scramble developed. Harry Green’s shot was blocked by the keeper and the rebound fell to Brown, who smashed the ball into the empty net.

Alex Wiles was named man of the match for Boro at Farsley Celtic in the FA Cup clash.

Colville then raced past two defenders before firing narrowly over, Green also shot over, and Wiles passed forward to Coulson, whose strike was blocked by Allan.

Farsley almost snatched a late winner, but Bailey Gooda made two fantastic blocks, first to deny Branson, then also to keep out the follow up shot from Joao Silva. In stoppage time, a foul on Charlie Marshall gave Boro a free-kick just outside the penalty arc, but Mulhern drove his shot into the defensive wall.

FARSLEY - Leban, Sheridan, Smith, Misambo (Leverett 52), Carroll (Watson 69), Allan, Branson, C.Atkinson, Donaldson (Silva 73), B.Atkinson, Stephenson,

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

BORO - Cracknell, Brown, Jackson (Green 60), Maloney (Marshall 60), Gooda, Qualter, Purver, Wiles, Mulhern, Durose (Coulson 46), Colville

REFEREE - David Jones

GOALS - FARSLEY - Ben Atkinson 39 (pen); BORO - Alex Brown 66

YELLOW CARDS - FARSLEY - Rudy Misambo, Chris Atkinson, Tom Allan, George Smith, Darren Stephenson, Sam Leverett; BORO - Alex Brown, Ryan Qualter, Lewis Maloney.

BORO MAN OF MATCH - Alex Wiles

ATTENDANCE - 691 (approx 300 away)