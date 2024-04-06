Boro man of the match Alex Purver races clear of Danny Greenfield.

This extended Boro’s unbeaten run to four games, and stretching Spennymoor’s late season promotion surge to just one defeat in 13 matches, writes Steve Adamson.

Boro started with the eleven that finished the thrilling 4-3 win at King’s Lynn on Easter Monday, with Dom Tear making his first start since 20 February, while the visitors included former Boro loanee Danny Greenfield in their side.

Spennymoor took less than 30 seconds to register their first shot, as Rob Ramshaw passed forward to Corey McKeown, who chipped over the bar from 25 yards.

Boro teammates congratulate Fin Barnes after he opened the scoring.

Boro had the wind at their backs in the first half, and used it to good advantage, pinning the Moors back into defence for long periods. Fin Barnes had a terrific game, and he sent over an in-swinging corner that was scooped away by keeper Brad James at his near post, then Tear laid off to Lewis Maloney, whose long range effort was comfortably saved by James.

A Harry Green cross dipped past the back post, a Green through-ball towards Kole Hall was intercepted by centre-back Lebrun Mbeka, and Maloney curled a free-kick narrowly wide. A Barnes ball into a crowded goalmouth was hacked clear by Matty Dolan, then at the other end, Kieran Weledji, who had a terrific game, kicked clear when Ramshaw floated over a cross.

Boro went ahead on 25 minutes when Alex Purver, again dominant in midfield, won possession and passed forward to Green, whose shot deflected off defender Reece Staunton into the path of Barnes, who poked the ball inside the left-hand post.

Skipper Ramshaw fired wide for the visitors, then Purver passed out to Barnes on the right, and he dinked his shot past the far post. Green was in good form, and he set up a chance for Barnes, whose shot was blocked by Fin Shrimpton, then just before the interval a long, wind-assisted kick upfield by Ryan Whitley had Moors keeper James stretching to gather the ball before it bounced over his head.

Boro striker Kole Hall closes down a Spennymoor player during the 1-1 draw on Saturday. PHOTOS BY ZACH FORSTER

The fierce wind persisted throughout the second half, but now it was favouring Spennymoor, and they created two early half-chances, both easily dealt with by Boro keeper Whitley who kept out shots from McKeown and Ramshaw, then Shrimpton passed forward to Ramshaw inside the area, but Will Thornton got in a strong tackle, while Thornton and Gooda both won some important headers at the back as Boro defended well.

They also created a few chances, Maloney’s superb cross-field pass towards Tear was cut out by Staunton, a Barnes shot was deflected wide by Shrimpton, then Luca Colville danced past his marker and laid off to Green, whose shot from wide on the left was scrambled away by James.

Moors equalised on 62 minutes when sub Callum Ross, with his first touch since coming on, headed into the area for Will Harris to slam home from close range.

A ball across the goalmouth from the lively ex-Boro man Danny Greenfield was cleared by Maloney, Harris turned and fired narrowly over, and Michael Ledger passed forward to Greenfield, but Boro skipper Thornton’s sliding tackle cleared the danger.

Boro winger Harry Green battles for the ball against Spennymoor.

Both sides had chances to snatch a late winner, Harris netted for Spennymoor after latching onto a Greenfield through-ball, but had drifted offside, then Ramshaw was about to shoot, but Green got back to clear the danger.

For Boro, a Colville shot flashed two inches wide, and Cam Wilson set up Barnes, who also fired narrowly wide as the game ended all square, probably a fair result.BORO - Whitley, Weledji, Colville, Maloney (Wilson 73), Thornton(c), Gooda, Purver, Tear (Wiles 62), Hall (Mulhern 73), Barnes, Green

SPENNYMOOR - James, Ledger, Staunton, Mbeka, Harris, Ramshaw(c), Greenfield (Chimalio 85), McKeown (Ross 60), Dolan, Shrimpton(Fletcher 60), Liddle

REFEREE - James Bancroft

GOALS - BORO - Finlay Barnes 25, SPENNYMOOR - Will Harris 62

GOAL ATTEMPTS - BORO 10 (3 on target) SPENNYMOOR 6 (3 on target)

CORNERS - BORO 9 SPENNYMOOR 1

OFFSIDES - BORO 0 SPENNYMOOR 2

YELLOW CARDS - None

BORO MAN OF MATCH - Alex Purver