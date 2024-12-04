​Alex Sheader sparkles in home win for Seamer Sports

Published 4th Dec 2024
Seamer Sports push on
Seamer Sports powered to a 4-0 win at home to Brid Rovers Reserves in the ER County League Championship North.

​The hosts earned the win thanks to goals from Zac Hastie, man of the match Alex Sheader, Callum Metcalfe and Jake Gallagher.

Scalby lost 2-0 at South Cave United in the League Senior Cup.

The visitors were the better team in the first half but couldn't take their chances, Rob Spieght, Callum Randerson and Sonny Oxley all coming close.

Scalby, yellow and black kit, were edged out by South Cave. Photo by Richard Ponter

In the second half Cave came out and were the better team.

Ross Lazenby was Scalby man of the match, especially for a superb tackle made on the edge of the area, and Cameron Anderson also made some vital saves.

