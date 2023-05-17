News you can trust since 1882
Alex Wiles signs on for Scarborough Athletic for the 2023-24 season

Scarborough Athletic have confirmed Alex Wiles as the 10th player to confirm his commitment to the club for the 2023-24 season.

By Andy Bloomfield
Published 17th May 2023, 17:45 BST- 1 min read
Alex Wiles confirms deal for Scarborough Athletic for the 2023-24 season. Photo by Viking Photography YorkAlex Wiles confirms deal for Scarborough Athletic for the 2023-24 season. Photo by Viking Photography York
A club statement on the website said: “Scarborough Athletic are pleased to confirm that Alex Wiles has had his option activated.

"Wiles has shown his ability on the ball and why he was top scorer at Matlock.

“Wiles, who is set to undergo an operation this summer, will be hoping to put his injuries behind him, as he starts his first pre-season with Jonathan Greening's side.”

