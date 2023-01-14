Alex Wiles the late hero as Scarborough Athletic grab dramatic 3-2 victory against Blyth Spartans

Boro make it 1-1 at home to Blyth Spartans thanks to defender Bailey Gooda, the hosts went on to win the game 3-2 PHOTOS BY RICHARD PONTER

Boro had the ball in the net on two minutes, when Ciaran McGuckin sent a ball to the far post, for Dom Tear to slam into the net, but he had drifted offside. Then Luca Colville set up Tear, who fired wide, writes Steve Adamson.

Blyth opened the scoring when Bailey Gooda fouled Will McGowan, and Nicky Deverdics curled the 25-yard free-kick into the top right corner.

Boro had most of the possession, and McGuckin laid off to Lewis Maloney, whose 20-yard strike was tipped round the post by diving keeper Alex Mitchell, but the equaliser arrived on 28 minutes when a header from Colville was deflected out for a corner on the right. Colville sent over the corner, and the ball dropped at the feet of Gooda, who slammed home at the far post.

The Boro players and fans celebrate Bailey Gooda's leveller.

A few minutes later, captain for the day Ryan Watson played the ball across the goalmouth, and Tear’s low shot struck the right-hand post.

Boro should have gone ahead when Glynn passed to Colville, who raced down the left wing and sent the ball into the six-yard area, but McGuckin sliced his shot wide, and the Rotherham loanee also had a long-range strike blocked, while Isaac Walker fired wide at the other end just before the interval.

Blyth regained the lead early in the second half with a well taken goal, as Cedric Main passed inside to the pacy Walker, who neatly slotted past Joe Cracknell.

This was the visitors’ best spell of the game, and Jonathan O’Donnell shot just past the left-hand post, then Curtis Round set up Walker, whose shot was tipped over by Cracknell.

Luca Colville on the ball for the home side against Blyth.

A couple of substitutions rejuvenated Boro, and Dan Greenfield laid off to the lively Colville, who shot straight at Mitchell, then a strike from Greenfield was blocked by Matt Dorson.

The equaliser finally came on 78 minutes when Colville sent a through-ball to Kieran Glynn, who struck a superb shot inside the left-hand post, and two minutes later Colville again fed Glynn, who fired narrowly wide.

Skipper Michael Coulson then went close, smashing against the crossbar, and Coulson had another effort blocked, then a Greenfield shot was gathered by the keeper as Boro searched for a late winner.

With time running out, Watson tried a low shot from distance, keeper Mitchell flung himself to the ground to make the save, but Alex Wiles was on hand to slam in the rebound to notch his first goal for the club and secure Boro’s first league double of the season, to keep the play-off hopes going strong.

Alex Wiles netted Boro's last-gasp winner

