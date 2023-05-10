Ali Aydemir fires Bridlington Town to dramatic East Riding FA Senior Cup final victory

Bridlington Town celebrate their ERCFA Senior Cup final success against Hedon Rangers. PHOTO BY DOM TAYLOR

Lewis Dennison returned to the starting lineup, replacing the unavailable Andy Norfolk, writes Ben Edwards.

The opening stages of the game saw Town enjoy the majority of the ball, but it was Hedon creating the chances on the counter attack.

Joe Wood was played in behind Benn Lewis, he cut infield, forcing James Hitchcock into a good save with his foot.

Brid Town battle it out with Hedon Rangers.

A minute later Harry Giles struck from distance, though it was easily saved by Hitchcock before the shot-stopper made a good save from point-blank range to keep the score deadlocked.

Will Broadley, brother of Brid’s Matt Broadley, saw the second of his double strike blocked for a corner. The set piece was headed away by Jack Bulless, only to Wood, but his volley flew over the crossbar.

The Seasiders tested the opposition goalkeeper for the first time after 10 minutes, when Matty Dixon’s vicious 30-yard effort was palmed over the crossbar.

Not long after, Ali Aydemir’s inswinging corner perfectly found Lewis, but his free header went wide from close range.

Hedon Rangers fire a shot at the Brid goal.

A similar corner from Hedon found Dan Clancy in space, but he also headed wide.

It was almost a horrible moment for the Brid goalkeeper, when he gave the ball straight to Ryan Whincup, before initially spilling the attacker’s effort from the edge of the box, though he eventually claimed the ball.

With just over half-an-hour gone, Wood picked up the ball 25 yards from goal, but struck over the bar.

A long ball in behind saw Aydemir get to the ball ahead of goalkeeper Tom Rouse. He played the ball across the goalline, but Dennison’s shot was scuffed, giving the shot stopper enough time to recover.

Brid Town on the attack in the cup final.

Dennison had his goal just two minutes later, meeting a cross from the right with an excellent header at the back post into the bottom left corner.

On the brink of half-time, Hedon’s deep free-kick caused head tennis in the penalty area. Eventually found Clancy, whose volley was over.

The Seasiders started the second half much the brighter side, with Aydemir seeing his blocked shot palmed by Rouse for a corner. James Williamson slid to meet the low corner, his effort taking a deflection.

The resulting second corner was played short to Dixon, but his effort was skied.

After 56 minutes Town’s advantage was doubled after a great ball over the top found Broadley running in behind. He played the ball to Aydemir, who cut inside the defender before finishing well on his left foot into the bottom left corner from the edge of the 18-yard box.

On the hour mark, a tame effort from range was palmed by Hitchcock for a corner. A few minutes later Matt Broadley’s corner found Jack Griffin, but he headed wide of the left post.

The Seasiders ramped up the pressure and asserted their dominance, as Aydemir scuffed an effort from the left.

Hedon did prove that they were still a threat however, as they went down the other end, with Wood left frustrated that he didn’t make the most of a close-range shot, which he sent straight into the arms of Hitchcock.

Matt Broadley’s cross was cleared only as far as Dennison, but he mis-hit his volley that went off target.

Hedon had the ball in the back of the net just after 70 minutes.

Will Broadley’s powerful effort was well saved by Hitchcock. Wood tapped home the rebound, but he was offside.

They had the ball in the net again four minutes later, but this time it counted. Benn Lewis was dispossessed, and Wood’s 20-yard strike superbly picked out the top right corner.

Costello opted to make a goalkeeper switch immediately after conceding, with Adam Nicholson replacing Hitchcock.

It was almost an equaliser just moments later, as Whincup struck the right post from the edge of the penalty area.

The equaliser did come with 11 minutes remaining, Clancy finishing well in the penalty area to make Bridlington regret not sealing the game when they had control.

Wood’s cross was blocked by Lewis for a corner, which found a Hedon man, but his free header was saved by Nicholson.

The fourth official indicated that three minutes of injury time would be played, and with seconds of that remaining, Aydemir was the hero, netting the winner in the dying embers of the game.

Dennison played an excellent pass to the right winger, who drove towards goal before finishing well into the bottom left corner.