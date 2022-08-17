Ali Aydemir hat-trick fires 10-man Bridlington Town to 3-1 win at Lincoln United
Mike Thompson secured his first NPL East Division win of the season, as his Bridlington Town team came out 3-1 winners away from home against Lincoln United, despite playing 50 minutes a man short!
It was a fairly even start to the game, with both sides creating decent chances, writes Ben Edwards.
Bridlington were the first to break the deadlock, though, as Andy Norfolk’s outswinging corner was cleared, but only to the edge of the box.
There to meet the ball in space was Ali Aydemir, whose excellent, first-time, side-footed volley found the back of the net to give the visitors a 37th-minute advantage.
Most Popular
-
1
Dom Tear double nets dramatic 2-2 home draw for Scarborough Athletic against Bradford Park Avenue
-
2
PHOTO FOCUS - 17 photos from Scarborough CC v Sessay CC by Simon Dobson
-
3
Flamborough CC seal promotion despite loss to Ravenscar
-
4
Mulgrave CC take step closer to Scarborough Beckett Premier title
-
5
Boro boss Jono Greening hails team spirit after late fightback to net Park draw
Just three minutes later, however, Bridlington were reduced to ten men, as midfielder Jack Griffin was dismissed for a late challenge directly in front of the technical area.
The dismissal clearly didn’t affect the team, as moments before the half time whistle, Aydemir grabbed his and Bridlington’s second goal of the game.
Bridlington weathered a spell of heavy pressure from Lincoln, before going on to score a third goal. It was that man again - Aydemir saw his shot saved well by Ben Bottomley but was able to smash home the rebound to complete his hat-trick.
The hosts did manage to pull one back through Harry Millard, though this only proved to be a consolation. Bridlington left Lincolnshire with their first three points of the season.