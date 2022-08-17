Ali Aydemir hat-trick fires 10-man Bridlington Town to 3-1 win at Lincoln United

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An Ali Aydemir hat-trick fired 10-man Bridlington Town to 3-1 win at Lincoln United PHOTOS BY DOM TAYLOR

It was a fairly even start to the game, with both sides creating decent chances, writes Ben Edwards.

Bridlington were the first to break the deadlock, though, as Andy Norfolk’s outswinging corner was cleared, but only to the edge of the box.

There to meet the ball in space was Ali Aydemir, whose excellent, first-time, side-footed volley found the back of the net to give the visitors a 37th-minute advantage.

Bridlington Town midfielder Jack Griffin was sent off at Lincoln United

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Just three minutes later, however, Bridlington were reduced to ten men, as midfielder Jack Griffin was dismissed for a late challenge directly in front of the technical area.

The dismissal clearly didn’t affect the team, as moments before the half time whistle, Aydemir grabbed his and Bridlington’s second goal of the game.

Bridlington weathered a spell of heavy pressure from Lincoln, before going on to score a third goal. It was that man again - Aydemir saw his shot saved well by Ben Bottomley but was able to smash home the rebound to complete his hat-trick.