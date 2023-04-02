Ali Aydemir nets double as Bridlington Town secure superb 2-1 win at North Shields

Ali Aydemir scored both goals as Bridlington Town secured a superb 2-1 win on the road against North Shields last weekend.

There were notable absences to the Bridlington Town team, including captain Jack Griffin who missed out due to illness and James Williamson, whose son was born at 3.30am on the morning of the game, writes Ben Edwards.

Replacing them were Andy Norfolk and Jack Bulless, while Jake Martindale and George Harrison were given the nod in attacking midfield and left wing respectively ahead of Mackenzie Warne and Matt Broadley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eddie Rogerson also returned from a groin injury to the Seasiders bench to complete a 14-man squad for the visiting team.

North Shields started the game the livelier, keeping the ball in the Bridlington Town half and seeing two consecutive corner-kicks cleared.

The visitors first shot came after seven minutes, when stand-in skipper Lewis Dennison’s 20-yard curled effort from the left flew straight into the arms of Aaron Steavens.

Eight minutes later the Seasiders gave the ball away in a dangerous position, but Chris McDonald’s horrific right-footed effort from just outside the penalty area almost hit the corner flag.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harrison won a free-kick deep into the North Shields half on the left flank.

Norfolk whipped in a low set-piece, which saw Bulless’ shot blocked for a corner.

Again it was Norfolk who found Bulless from the set-piece, but he headed over under pressure from a North Shields defender.

The Seasiders gradually grew into the half and found the opener after 27 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tom Algar played an exceptional ball in behind to Dennison, who showed great skill to beat his man before squaring the ball to Aydemir across goal.

With no defender near him, the right winger excellently finished past Steavens into the bottom right corner.

It was an end-to-end finish to the first half. Bulless made a crucial clearance from a low cross to allow Bridlington Town to go up the other end, though Dennison’s pass to Martindale in the penalty area was intercepted.

The Robins came back the other way, with Benn Lewis making two crucial blocks to ensure his side went into the break ahead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A North Shields corner early in the second half found Cameron Cunningham, but his effort was saved by James Hitchcock, who had a brilliant second half.

He made another good save when McDonald gave the ball to Daniel Wilson, but his strike couldn’t beat the shot-stopper.

The equaliser did come, however, when a 54th minute corner to the back post was headed back across goal, where Simon Jakab was there to head home for North Shields.

This time with his feet, Hitchcock pulled off another outstanding save after a shot from Wilson, the hosts stepping up the pressure in the hunt for another goal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Against the run of play though, it was Bridlington who found the next goal, as Aydemir pounced on a long ball over the top, ran through on goal and again showed good composure to slot the ball past Steavens for a second time.

The visitors continued to create attacking opportunities, with Dennison’s effort looking like it crept in for a second, though it hit the side netting.

North Shields had two big chances to find a second equaliser, firstly through Wilson one-on-one though he fired straight at gloveman Hitchcock, before seeing the ball cleared off the line in the fifth of a generous six minutes of injury time.