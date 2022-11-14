Amazing Gracie fires Scarborough Ladies Under-14s to 9-0 win at Holme Rovers

Beyond Housing Community Connector Coordinator Stephanie Lake (front, left) presents the new Beyond Housing sponsored strip to the Scarborough Ladies U14 team, with their Manager Colin Hepples (front, right).

The visitors dominated the game from start to finish with the home team rarely threatening.

Gracie McLaughlin led the scoring charts with a hat-trick, along with a brace from Jemima Chapman.

Single strikes from Sienna Williams, Lola Bayes, Lauren Monkman and Alesha Grime completed the scoring for the visitors

The Under-14s are wearing a new kit thanks to sponsor Beyond Housing.

The Beyond Housing Community Connector Coordinator Stephanie Lake presented U14s manager Colin Hepples and the team members with their new strip.

A spokesperson from Beyond Housing said: “Beyond Housing are happy to support the club by helping with the purchase of the smart new kit."

Scarborough Ladies Under-15s put in a superb display despite being edged out 2-1 at home by leaders Brayton Belles.

The Belles had surged to a 7-0 win when the two sides met earlier in the season, so this was a huge improvement by Scarborough, who kept the score at 0-0 for 50 minutes before a powerful header put Brayton in front.

The lead was doubled five minutes from time, but Ellie-Mae Bloomfield’s fine left-foot finish from an acute angle two minutes later made for a nervy final few minutes for the visitors.