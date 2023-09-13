Amazing Gracie nets four in Scarborough Ladies Under-15s triumph at home to Stamford Bridge

Scarborough Ladies FC Under-15s show off their new kit presented by Rhys Richings of SWC Trade Frames LTD, this is a continuation of their sponsorship.

Alesha Grime got the scoring underway with a tidy finish. Gracie McLoughlin then netted twice and a Jemima Chapman penalty gave the hosts a 4-0 lead at the break.

McLoughlin added another two after the break, with Emilie Watson wrapping up the scoring netting direct from a corner.

Scarborough Ladies Under-14s earned a 3-1 win in their opening game of the season at last season's league runners-up Old Malton in their first game at 11-a-side.

It didn't take Boro long to get to grips with the game playing some fantastic football.

The visitors won the ball in the middle of the park and was slotted through to Pippa Wedge who scored her first of the season.

Boro finished the first half defending well with Malton having some good chances.

Into the second half the away team continued to press and a fantastic solo run from Layla Bint who shrugged off four players to finish from outside the box making it 2-0.

Boro were caught out with a long ball over the top as Malton made it 2-1.

The visitors continued to defend well and soaking up Malton pressure when the Reds broke through and finished the game 3-1 winners with Wedge adding her second.

Girl of the game went to Isabella Shaw who was solid in defence and also attacked strongly.

Scarborough Ladies Under-18s roared to an 8-2 home win against Ripon City Panthers at a very warm Scarborough Sports Village.

A team of girls combined from two of last year’s age groups played their first competitive match against Ripon.

An opening goal from Lola Chapman, made from a beautiful pass into space from Jorji Crawford in midfield put Scarborough in front after seven minutes. two goals each in the first half from Lucy Fairbank and Ami Boyes had Scarborough leading 5-1 at half-time.