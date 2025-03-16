Amelia Breckon & Brooke Mason star in Scarborough Football Scholarship Women’s U21s 4-0 win at Lincoln City
Amelia Breckon’s superb hat-trick helped Scarborough Football Scholarship Women’s Under-21s roar to a 4-0 win on the road at Lincoln City on Wednesday at Riseholme College.
The visitors put in a brilliant performance from start to finish and it was a fully deserved triumph in the National Football Youth League North Championship encounter.
Three cracking goals from Breckon along with a great Lucy Fairbank finish earned the win for the away team.
Player of the match for the Scarborough side was Brooke Mason for a complete performance in centre midfield working tirelessly for 90 minutes, while forward Ellie-Mae Bloomfield received the opposition’s player of the match award.