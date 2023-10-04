Scarborough Ladies Under-13s take on Scarborough Ladies Lionesses Under-13s.

Ladies started the match the brightest and had a few early chances and after a corner Lacey O’Hara managed to find room in the box and finish smartly and soon after it was 2-0 when Elle Abell pounced to score from close range.

The Lionesses defended well and grew back into the game and just before half-time pulled a goal back with a smart finish from Amelia Dickinson’s quick break upfield.

Early in the second half Amelie Milton and Emily York worked tirelessly in midfield to create for Dickinson to level the scores at 2-2.

Scarborough Ladies Lionesses take on their clubmates.

Then it was the Ladies turn to strike back when Martha Stockill picked up the ball in midfield and hit a great strike over the keeper for her first ever goal.

Despite the best efforts of Lionesses defenders Erin Hirst and Maddie Dunn and wonderful saves from Issy Templeman, Abell grabbed her second and then Eva Hague made it 5-2 with an unstoppable shot from outside the box.

Lionesses didn’t let their heads drop and Dickinson completed her hat-trick after a long ball over the top. Sophie Overfield rounded off the scoring for Ladies with a fine finish into the top corner.

Girl of the game was awarded to Chloe McArthur for Scarborough Ladies for her tireless work going forward and great teamwork. Girls of the match for the Lionesses were York, who shone in the centre of midfield and hot-shot Dickinson.

Scarborough Ladies Under-18s

Scarborough Ladies Under-18s earned a 4-1 victory on the road at Market Weighton.

The in-form Lucy Fairbank put Boro in control with goals after after nine minutes and 22 minutes.

The visitors looked comfortable but conceded a goal in the 37th minute.

In the second half Boro had a free-kick in the 48th minute to the left of the Weighton penalty area, driven beautifully by Lucy Webster, knocked back by Amelia Breckon and superbly struck home by Jorji Crawford.

Scarborough Ladies U13s take on the Lionesses.

Excellent defending from Jess Corner, Evie Wardell, Sophie Smith and Bailey Orrells holding the rear line.

Fairbank completed her hat-trick in the 74th minute to seal the win.

Scarborough Ladies Under-14s continued their 100% start to the City of York League season with a hard-earned 2-1 win at York RI.

The Reds started strongly with some fantastic passing and moving when they managed to carve the first opportunity but it narrowly went wide.

Boro’s pressure paid off when striker Layla Bint curled home her fifth goal of the campaign. The visitors kept pushing when they won a corner which Bint whipped in for sub Daisy Jones tapped in from close range.

RI came out fighting in the second half but Boro held on for the win despite the hosts hitting a late goal.

Girl of the game went to Harmani Winn Atkins who worked hard throughout.

Scarborough Ladies Under-15s bounced back from their defeat with a comprehensive 8-0 victory over Holme Rovers at Sherburn.

Brooke Southern opened the scoring with a well-taken finish followed by an unstoppable strike from Gracie McLoughlin to make it 2-0.

Evie Dowsland then netted her first-ever goal and a strike from Emilie Watson took the hosts into a 4-0 half-time lead.

The second half became more one way traffic with McLoughlin netted a further three, followed by a strike from Jemima Chapman completed the rout.

There were good performances from all the players, but Hollie Robinson, Lola Bayes and Emily Fawthrop stood out on the day.

Scarborough Ladies Under-12s faced a very tough fixture at leaders Bishopthorpe White Rose Blacks.

The Boro girls gave a great account of themselves but were up against an exceptional team, congratulations to Bishopthorpe on their win.

Special mention goes to the Bishopthorpe team and coaches for the way they played the game and the encouragement they gave to Boro, it was much appreciated.

Scarborough Ladies Under-16s suffered a 5-0 loss against an impressive Bishopthorpe White Rose team at the Flamingo Land Stadium.

The defiant hosts battled superbly and were only 1-0 down at the hour mark, with Bishopthorpe hitting four goals in quick succession to pull clear.