Amelia Dickinson on target as Scarborough Ladies FC Lionesses Under-13s see off York RI

The two teams observe two minutes' silence ahead of Remembrance Sunday.

Boro had a number of girls return after injury and absence, bringing the visitors back to full strength, so they went in full of confidence.

After a hectic start, Boro got on the ball and started playing out to the wings, had Amelia Dickinson shooting to try and get the girls in front after great crossing and through-balls, from Amiele Milton and Scarlett Coles.

On seven minutes Boro had the ball in the net, a great clearance from Issy Templeman catching Ri’s back line out which left Dickinson one on one with the home keeper and she duly slotted it home.

Boro then were put under pressure and couldn’t push any harder for a second but without any telling chances to note.

The second half started with chances for both teams, strong defending from the whole of the Boro back line, Erin Hirst, Maddie Dunn and Layla Horne keeping Ri at bay.

Strong running by Zena White, Josie Owen and Poppy Timmins tried to create a second goal. When Dickinson and Timmins went through with just the keeper to beat they were offside in the only real chance.

Strong midfield performances from Lola Elvidge, Sienna Keld, Milton and Emily York helped both defence and attack, but notable performances from Lilly Brown and Dunn saw them named girls of the game.