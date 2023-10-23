West Pier Reserves earned their first win of the season

Pier’s second string surged into a 2-0 lead thanks to goals from Andrew Gill in the 15th and 20th minutes after some good work from Reece Noble.

This soon became 3-0 when Aaron White scored from the penalty spot after Noble had been fouled in the area.

The win was confirmed when Nathan Sunderland scored with a 30-yard show after an error by the home goalkeeper .

From left, stalwarts Dave Leather, Stephen Crosby and Gary Maw played for Eastfield.

Pier Reserves boss Dave Hooper said: “We fully deserved the win and we were dominant the whole game.

"Our man of the match was Reece Noble.”

Several experienced players lined up for Eastfield, who are on the look-out for some younger lads to boost their squad.

Secretary Stephen Crosby, 63, who came on as a sub, said: “Myself, Dave Leather and Gary Maw, added up to a combined age of 159 for a trio of Eastfield players who had a run out.

"If any younger players would like to join our squad they can message us on our AFC Eastfield Facebook page or [email protected]”

West Pier moved to the top of the table with a 6-0 home win against Newby FC on Friday evening at Pindar Leisure Centre.

Young forward Harley Thornton, who was Pier’s man of the match, bagged a hat-trick, the best a 25-yard thunderbolt into the top corner of the net.