Andrew Menzies sparkles as Fishburn Park sink Kader for sixth win in a row
Adam Warrilow and Nathan Storr were on target for Park, with Andrew Menzies named as the man of the match as the home side secured their sixth successive win.
Park will look to carry on their fine run with a derby win at home to Staithes on Friday evening.
Staithes suffered a 4-0 loss at home to champs Darlington United on Friday night.
Lealholm lost 4-1 at Division One leaders Yarm & Eaglescliffe Reserves in the Macmillan Bowl semi-final on Saturday.
Lewis Henderson levelled for Lealholm in the first half, but the first division side pulled clear after leading 2-1 at the break.
On Saturday, the Tigers will finish their league campaign with a trip to St Mary’s 1947 Dormans.