Nathan Modest in action for Bridlington Town in 2019 against Yorkshire Amateur. Modest will line up for Sheffield FC against Brid this weekend. PHOTO BY DOM TAYLOR

The visitors’ last victory came at home against Grimsby Borough, thanks to a last-minute winner from Lewis Dennison, writes Ben Edwards.

Since then, Mike Thompson’s side have drawn two and lost two, including a 2-1 FA Trophy defeat at home against Colne. Last time out, Brid lost 1-0 at Cleethorpes.

Despite recent losses, the team still sit in seventh place with 10 points after eight league fixtures.

With a clean sheet against Carlton being followed up with the Brid defence holding out a very strong Cleethorpes side for 88 minutes, there are plenty of positives to take out of recent games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thompson will be hoping that these promising signs will convert into a win against Sheffield.

There will be a familiar face in the Sheffield squad, with forward Nathan Modest having played for Bridlington Town previously.

Andy Norfolk, who was an unused substitute against Cleethorpes, should be back from Saturday’s game though Dennison is a doubt, having been forced off in the last game after a strong 50-50 challenge.

Midfielder Eddie Rogerson is also still recovering from injury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

As for the hosts, they sit in 13th after a mixed start to the season, having earned half as many points as the Seasiders in three fewer matches.

They have won just one game, a 4-1 win away from home against newly-promoted strugglers Grimsby Borough.

They have also picked up two draws and two losses.

Sheffield were in FA Trophy action against Ossett United last weekend, having beaten City of Liverpool 4-2 on penalties in the first qualifying round, as the game ended 0-0 after 90 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Similarly, the Ossett game finished in a 4-2 penalty shootout, with the regular scoreline finishing 1-1, though on this occasion Sheffield came out the wrong side of the penalty shootout and were knocked out of the FA Trophy.

Adam Watson, Sheffield’s top scorer with three goals, netted in both the Grimsby Borough and Ossett United games, so he will be the man the Brid Town defence need to be wary of.

It’s safe to say both sides have seen improvements from last season, with Brid finishing 15th, escaping the threat of relegation through a final-day last minute penalty winner from Dennison. Sheffield finished in 17th position and were saved from having to take part in a relegation playoff fixture due to 10th placed Yorkshire Amateur being forced into relegation through ground-grading.

The two sides faced off in a relegation six-pointer at Queensgate just three games from the end of last season. Sheffield won 2-0 in a feisty affair that saw three red cards brandished after just 16 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brid player-manager Brett Agnew and skipper Pete Davidson were both dismissed, whilst Sheffield’s Damien Magee was also given his marching orders.

The reverse fixture saw the hosts win the game 3-0, with all three goals coming in the opening 20 minutes.

However, Brid Town did manage to get the better of Sheffield in the FA Trophy Second Qualifying Round fixture last season.