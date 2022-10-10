Andy Norfolk’s last-gasp goal helps Bridlington Town sink 10-man Brighouse Town

Matty Dixon clears the ball in the 1-0 home win against Brighouse Town in the NPL Division East PHOTOS BY DOM TAYLOR

The start of the game saw few chances, the most noticeable opportunity coming as Zephaniah Thomas got in behind the Brid defence, but the ball was out for a corner before he had a chance to shoot, by Ben Edwards.

Before the corner, there was an off the ball incident between Norfolk and Corey Gregory, which saw Gregory receive a red card for elbowing the Brid number nine. This left the visitors restricted to 10 men for over 70 minutes.

A well-worked Brid free-kick saw Norfolk find Ali Aydemir in space down the right, but his fired ball into the area hit captain Matty Plummer and went over. Shortly after, a quick Brig counter saw them whip the ball in from the right, just missing the head of Thomas in the middle.

Bridlington Town defend during their home league win against Brighouse Town last weekend

Brid boss Mike Thompson opted to make a change 10 minutes before the break, with Matt Broadley replacing Danny Finch on the left. Just a minute later, a good chance fell the way of Aydemir who found himself one-on-one with Michael Roxburgh in the Brighouse goal, but the shot-stopper did well to close down the angle and make the save.

Moments later, Norfolk did excellently to hold the ball up, he played in Broadley but his powerful strike from outside the penalty area sailed over the bar to take the two sides onto the break deadlocked.

Similar to the opening 20 minutes of the first half, the second 45 minutes saw chances limited for both teams. An opportunity did occur, however, when Aydemir was fouled and won a free-kick, which was met by Plummer, though his looping header was easily claimed by Roxburgh.

The hosts came agonisingly close to opening the scoring through substitute Jake Martindale, who replaced Rogerson who is still getting back up to match fitness. The striker, who has found gametime limited recently, beat his man in the air from a corner but headed it onto the woodwork from close range. The rebound fell the way of Jack Yates, who had also come off the bench, but he fired over.

Advertisement Hide Ad