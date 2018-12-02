Angel hit Cask for 11 in North Riding Cup clash

Angel hammered Cask 11-0 to progress in the North Riding County FA Sunday Challenge Cup.

Dan Jones' Angel side dominated proceedings against their depleted opponents, who kicked-off with 10 men.

By the time Cask made up their full compliment, they had fallen 3-0 behind and Angel continued their dominance throughout the 90 minutes.

The Division One champions and last season's County Cup runners-up were 4-0 up at the break, player-boss Jones slotting in a penalty and their other goals coming from Jamie Bradshaw, Danny Collins and Liam Mancrief.

Mancrief was in fine form in front of goal and he smashed in a second-half hat-trick to take his tally to four, with Collins and Bradshaw also adding a second goal each.

Angel's tally was completed with goals from Ryan Somers and Shaun Dolan.

Jones said: "Credit to Cask, they worked hard and had to start with 10 men.

"We played well though and had a few lads up from the Reserves to help us out and they all played well."

Trafalgar take on Redcar CF in their County Cup encounter next Sunday, in what will be the final game of the Sunday League schedule for 2018.