Angel secure cup success against Valley

A first-half blitz from Angel saw them claim a 4-0 home win against Valley in the Scarborough & District FA Sunday Cup.

Danny Collins broke through and smashed home the opening goal for Angel, then Gaz Thomas headed in from a Lloyd Henderson free-kick.

Henderson then scored a superb goal, taking the ball past three Valley players before firing home a superb left-footed shot from 18 yards.

Matty Griffiths then set up Neil Thomas to net a fourth at the near post on the stroke of half-time.

For Valley, Jake Adams and Brad Marshall both had chances fly narrowly wide in the opening 45 minutes.

Valley improved after the interval and kept Angel out, a fine achievement considering the sending-off of Michael Hernandez for the visitors on the hour mark.

Valley boss Ben Kristensen said: "We battled on with 10 men never giving up until the final whistle. My man of the match was the whole team for showing such character to battle on, and react in the second half. The lads are a credit to the club."

Castle Tavern conceded their cup game at Trafalgar due to a lack of players.

On Friday night a Drew McCoubrey hat-trick fired Newlands to a 5-2 Division One win against Cask at the Flamingo Land Stadium.

Jack Hakings added a superb strike from 25 yards, while youngster Macca Lacey finished off a fine team move to complete the scoring for Newlands. McCoubrey completed his hat-trick with a cracking 30-yard shot.

Luke Rainton was named as man of the match for Newlands, with full-back Ben Dolan, Lee McLaughlin and Finn McGregor also impressing, although the latter was sent off in the final minute.

Saints remain top of Division Two after their reshuffled side claimed a 2-1 win against Eastfield Athletic, star man Elliott Backhouse netting both goals for the victors.

Jamie Hartley was on target for Athletic.

Jackson Jowett fired in a first-half hat-trick for Angel Athletic Reserves in their 5-0 win at Cayton Corinthians.

The Scarborough Athletic player was cup-tied for the first-team game with Valley, so turned out for the reserves and opened the scoring on 20 minutes after fine work from Benny Davis.

The latter also set up Jowett for his second goal, and a cracking strike from Jowett made it 3-0 before Adam Smith headed in a fourth from close-range after a goalmouth scramble.

Early in the second period Jowett ran into the penalty area and was fouled, Jake Moore slotting home the spot-kick.

Jowett, Davis and Smith shone for the victors, while the star men for Cayton were Ste Molloy and Nathan Sutherland.