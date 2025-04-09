Anna Donbavand stars in Scarborough Ladies U14s win at Wigginton Grasshoppers

By Andy Bloomfield

Published 9th Apr 2025, 09:00 BST
Scarborough LadiesFC U14s won 4-0 at Wigginton.
​Scarborough Ladies Under-14s won 4-0 at Wigginton Grasshoppers on Saturday.

Late in the first half the deadlock was broken after good work from girl of the game Anna Donbavand down the wing and her cross found Sophie Overfield just inside the area who controlled and thumped an unstoppable shot into the top corner before half-time.

Second half started in a similar fashion with Wigginton trying to catch Boro out on the break but they held firm and Mia Morris took control of the game adding to the scoreline to double the lead by rounding a couple of defenders to slot home.

Morris added another couple of goals to complete her hat-trick, the pick of the bunch a thunderous strike that cannoned in off the post.

Girl of the game was awarded to Donbavand for a fine attacking performance and a great display in goal in the second half.

