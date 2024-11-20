Scarborough Ladies U13s in action at Wilberfoss Mavericks. Photo by Sarah Farrar

​Scarborough Ladies FC Under-13s lost 3-1 at City of York Girls Football League title-chasers Wilberfoss Mavericks on Saturday morning.

Boro started strongly competing well in midfield and creating well-worked attacks, especially down the left wing with Evelyn Buckley causing the Wilberfoss defence plenty of problems.

Even after Wilberfoss took the lead, Boro’s heads didn’t drop and they controlled for spells with Elle Able and Olive Atthews pulling the strings in midfield. Wilberfoss hit a second midway through the half.

The second half saw Limerick Goodwin and Anna Upfold battle hard in midfield and Boro’s defence holding firm while the forwards created good opportunities through smart passing play and strong pressing.

Scarborough Ladies U13s in action at Mavericks. Photo by Sarah Farrar

Wilberfoss scored a highly controversial third but this wasn’t a fair reflection of how the match had been played and the visitors continued to press and look for a way back.

Boro’s perseverance finally paid off when a sweeping move down the right resulted in girl of the game Annie Farrar setting up Maria Ivanova for a close range finish.

Although the match finished 3-1 Boro can take great heart from the positive football they played.

Scarborough Ladies Under-18s lost 6-1 at home to Brooklyn, despite the scores being locked at 1-1 at half-time.

Scarborough Ladies U13s celebrate their goal at Mavericks. Photo by Sarah Farrar

Emilie Watson gave the home side a deserved early lead, but Brooklyn levelled against the run of play before the break.

Brooklyn struck several times late on to net all three points, with forward Amelia Breckon named as Boro’s girl of the game.