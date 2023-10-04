Ash Robinson hits hat-trick as leaders Bridlington Rovers Millau romp to 7-0 home win

Leaders Brid Rovers Millau earned a 7-0 home win. PHOTOS: TCF PHOTOGRAPHY

In an even first half an early chance came for the hosts on eight minutes, but Billy Tyler shot just over, writes Alexander Fynn.

The pressure paid off though, Joey Baker sending through a pass to Ash Robinson to slot it into the bottom corner.

Bilton then had their first chance to score, but Nathan Pickering did well to head it away for a corner. Millau had a goal disallowed just before half-time, Jack Sunley was deemed to have kicked the ball out of the keeper's hands.

An early goal in the second half came with Baker’s shot hitting the keeper and Robinson was left unmarked and smashed the ball into the top corner to give Millau a little bit of breathing space,

A third came from a corner with Charlie Brown sending a rocket of a shot past the keeper.

By now it was one way traffic and goals just kept coming, Billy Tyler latching onto an excellent breakaway and slotting the ball home to make it their fourth.

The hosts were keeping the pressure on and a fifth goal for Millau came with Collinson hitting a superb cross, Austen Wiles came from nowhere to net in a bullet header.

Robinson would find his hat-trick with a cross from Wiles, with Tyler also adding another goal to make it 7-0.

Bridlington Town Rovers lost 2-1 at home to Filey Town in the League Senior Cup.

Bridlington Rovers Pandas secured a 3-0 win at Priory in the League Junior Cup.

Bridlington Spa slipped to a 3-0 loss at home to Hessle SC Reserves in Division One.

Flamborough powered to a 5-1 home success against Hull Saints.

Arnie Tindall and Josh Wilkins scored a brace of goals apiece for Boro, with Mitchell Collins also on the scoresheet.

Bridlington Rovers Development secured a 6-3 victory in an entertaining Division Four clash at Aldborough United.