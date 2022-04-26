Boro players, from left, Kieran Weledji, Brad Plant and Lewis Maloney celebrate the play-off semi-final win against Matlock Town Photo by Richard Ponter

A record crowd of 2,676 crammed into the stadium to watch Boro earn a home play-off final on Bank Holiday Monday, May 2, against Warrington Town, 3pm kick-off, after their dramatic penalty shoot-out win against South Shields, writes Steve Adamson.

Roared on by a record-breaking crowd, Boro were fantastic in the second half to beat Matlock exactly 47 years to the day since Matlock beat Scarborough FC in the 1975 FA Trophy Final at Wembley.

On a magical night at a packed stadium, a tight first half, in which Matlock probably shaded possession without really threatening the Boro goal, was followed by a thrilling second half that saw Boro play some superb football, create several good chances and score two fabulous goals to earn their place in the final.

The visitors started brightly, and Alex Wiles shot into the side-netting, then Alex Byrne raced clear on goal, but was stopped by a superb Kieran Wekedji tackle.

Boro's first attack began when Ryan Watson won possession in midfield and passed forward to Kieran Glynn, who laid off to Colville, whose shot was deflected wide, then on 15 minutes Colville was fouled wide on the left, and Lewis Maloney fired the free kick round the 3-man wall, but keeper Joe Young dived to tip the ball onto the post.

A Byrne corner was punched off the head of Jesurun Uchegbulum by Boro keeper Ryan Whitley, a Reece Kendall cross saw Callum Chippendale flick his header straight at Whitley, and Will Thornton tackled Uchegbulum as he burst clear, but the final chance of the first half saw Maloney strike a 25-yard free-kick wide of the left-hand post shortly before the interval.

Boro enjoyed far more possession in the second half, but the powerful Matlock defence took some breaking down, with several long throws into the area by Jackson headed clear by Reece Kendall, Mark Lees or former Boro centre-back Ryan Qualter, while Maloney shot over and Will Thornton, who had gone forward for a corner, fired in a stinging shot that took a deflection, and keeper Young dived to palm the ball away, then a long throw from Jackson was met by Thornton, who flicked his header past the far post.

Luca Colville backheels home what turned out to be the winning goal for Boro against Matlock Town Photo by Richard Ponter

It was all Boro, and the crowd was in great voice as more chances were created.

Weledji, who had a terrific game, raced down the right, and passed inside to Colville, whose shot was blocked by Qualter, before the deadlock was broken on 74 minutes with a fantastic goal, as Colville passed to Ash Jackson on the left, and he smashed a terrific shot inside the far post, giving the keeper no chance.

Matlock tried to fight back, and Osebi Abadaki sent a low cross into the Boro area, but Glynn kicked clear, and Boro were soon back on the offensive, with Maloney playing a through-ball to Colville, who fired over, then a brilliant run from midfield by the on-form Glynn led to him setting up Watson, whose shot was saved by Young, and from the rebound, Coulson's strike was blocked by a defender.

Boro doubled their lead on 82 minutes with a brilliant piece of quick-thinking by Colville, who back-heeled into the net after the ball dropped to him in a crowded goalmouth following a left-wing corner from Watson.

Matlock mounted late attacks, but Thornton and Gooda were superb at the back for Boro.

A shot from Byrne was blocked by Thornton, with Ben Lowe blazing the rebound over, but they did snatch a 90th minute consolation, when Ross Hannah sent over a cross to the far post, Byrne headed back across goal, and impressive skipper Liam Hughes headed past Whitley, with the final whistle sounding seconds later to the delight of the huge Boro crowd.

BORO: Whitley, Weledji, Jackson, Maloney, Thornton, Gooda, Jarvis (Plant 82), Watson, Coulson (Day 86), Glynn, Colville

MAN OF THE MATCH: Ashley Jackson