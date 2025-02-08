Assistant boss Jason Kennedy signs new Whitby deal until the end of the 2025/26 season

Assistant boss Jason Kennedy has signed a new Whitby deal until the end of the 2025/26 season

​Whitby Town Assistant Manager Jason Kennedy has signed a new contract until the end of the 2025/26 season.

Jason came in alongside manager Gary Liddle in October and has proven to be a popular addition to the management team and follows in Liddle's footsteps by putting pen-to-paper on a new deal.

Since joining the club, Kennedy has, at times, had to lead the team himself from the dugout when boss Liddle has been called upon to feature at the heart of the Seasiders' defence.

Kennedy said: “I’m delighted to extend my stay at Whitby and grateful for the opportunity given by Ivor and the board to help Gary take the club into 2025/26 season. I’ve loved working with the staff and players since joining the club.

"The support from fans and everyone at the club has been brilliant and will be needed for the remainder of the season.

“We know there’s a lot of work to still be done this season, with the aim to progress and excite heading into the following season.”