Assistant boss Merris pays tribute to Scarborough Athletic's departing 10

Scarborough Athletic assistant-manager Dave Merris has paid tribute to the batch of players who have left the club following the end of the season.

Boro released their retained list this morning, with 10 players heading for the exit.

Ross Killock, Bailey Gooda, Kevin Burgess, Luke Dean, James Cadman, James Williamson, Jamie Forrester, Matthew Dixon, Jackson Jowett and Nathan Valentine have all left the club since the end of the season.

Assistant boss Merris said: "It is a difficult time of the season, probably the hardest.

"I was there standing shoulder to shoulder with the players that were leaving at this stage of last season, so I know it isn't easy.

"It is just football, you know it isn't anything personal, it is just about a new manager coming in and building his own squad.

"The lads who were here last season did tremendously well, the effort they put in from the first game to the last was outstanding.

"From my point of view I just want to thank all of them. It was a pleasure playing alongside them.

"Football is a strange industry, so no doubt we'll see a few of them soon."

While Merris is sad to see so many players depart, the assistant-manager is excited by the squad that has been assembled by boss John Deacey.

"This is now a new season and a new chapter," added Merris.

"What we are building at the club is very exciting."